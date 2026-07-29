Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sarah Palin

Daughter of Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Gives Update After Horror Fall Hospitalized Hockey Star

picture of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin
Source: GOFUNDME; MEGA

Sarah Palin's boyfriend, Ron Duguay, is recovering in the hospital.

July 29 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The daughter of Sarah Palin's hockey star boyfriend, Ron Duguay, has issued an update on her father's health following his horror fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shay Thomas told fans via her Instagram Stories the former New York Rangers star is now able to "eat" and "take short walks" while being assessed in hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Able To Eat, Sit Up and Take Short Walks'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ron Duguay'
Source: @Mrs_Shay/Instagram

Ron Duguay's daughter gave an encouraging update on star's health.

Article continues below advertisement

Duguay, 69, suffered facial injuries, including the loss of several teeth, after he fainted at his home, leaving him unconscious.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, and according to Thomas, extensive medical testing revealed severe underlying complications tied to his ongoing cancer battle.

Explaining his current status, she wrote: "A little update on my dad. He had a better day today. He was able to eat a little, get up, and take a short walk, which felt like a huge win after the last several days."

"He is still in hospital and has another night there as of now while the doctors continue to monitor him, but we are grateful for every small step forward," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Ron Duguay's Cancer Fight Continues

picture of Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA

Duguay's daughter thanked fans for messages of support.

Article continues below advertisement

She concluded: "Thank you for all your continued prayers, messages and support. We appreciate them more than you would know."

Duguay first fell ill in October 2024 after shoveling snow at Palin's Alaska home.

Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering.

Speaking about Palin, Duguay told The Daily Mail: "I go there at different times.

Article continues below advertisement

Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin Are 'So Close'

picture of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin
Source: MEGA

Duguay and Palin share a close bond, according to the hockey star's daughter.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Co-Claimants Facing $13.3Million Legal Bill After Humiliating Privacy Lawsuit Loss

Ghislaine Maxwell's chances of getting a pardon took a hit on July 29.

Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Pardon Battle: Senate Unanimously Agrees to Keep Epstein's Former Madam Behind Bars

Article continues below advertisement

"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."

Duguay’s daughter has told how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."

The New York Rangers legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment. Given the Stage 4 diagnosis, his cancer requires an extremely intense fight.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin
Source: MEGA

Duguay's family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatment.

After initially setting a goal of $26,000, the family has raised over $111,000 for Duguay from his GoFundMe, meaning finding alternative treatments – including centers in either Mexico, Russia, or Germany – could become a realistic opportunity.

Thomas said: "My dad never wanted to ever mention the stress of his finances. But I could feel it and see it, and the things that he was going through in the conversations that we were having.

"With his numbers jumping up again, we just felt as a family that we needed to reach out. And so many people were asking how they could help."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.