Daughter of Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Gives Update After Horror Fall Hospitalized Hockey Star

Duguay, 69, suffered facial injuries, including the loss of several teeth, after he fainted at his home, leaving him unconscious.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, and according to Thomas, extensive medical testing revealed severe underlying complications tied to his ongoing cancer battle.

Explaining his current status, she wrote: "A little update on my dad. He had a better day today. He was able to eat a little, get up, and take a short walk, which felt like a huge win after the last several days."

"He is still in hospital and has another night there as of now while the doctors continue to monitor him, but we are grateful for every small step forward," she noted.