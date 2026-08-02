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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's 'Doting' Assistant Natalie Harp Seen Juggling Four Phones During Camp David Trip

split image of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp accompanied the president during his trip to Camp David.

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Aug. 2 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's ever-present executive assistant, Natalie Harp, drew attention on July 31 after she was spotted carrying an armful of electronics while accompanying the commander in chief on his trip to Camp David, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The loyal aide was photographed juggling multiple laptops and phones as she traveled with Trump between Maryland and New Jersey, underscoring her reputation as one of the president's closest confidantes.

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image of Natalie Harp was photographed carrying multiple phones and laptops while traveling with Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Natalie Harp was photographed carrying multiple phones and laptops while traveling with Donald Trump.

Harp, 34, accompanied Trump to Camp David on Friday, where the president convened a televised Cabinet meeting before heading to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey for the weekend, per The Daily Beast.

The executive assistant was photographed at Maryland's Hagerstown Regional Airport carrying two laptops and two cell phones while smiling alongside the presidential entourage.

Hours later, after departing Camp David aboard Air Force One, she was seen again in New Jersey — this time holding two laptops and four phones.

The sighting comes as Trump continues relying heavily on Harp, who has become a constant presence at his side since returning to the White House.

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Oval Office Appearance Draws Fresh Attention

image of The longtime Donald Trump aide recently went viral over her constant smile during an Oval Office appearance.
Source: mega

The longtime Donald Trump aide recently went viral over her constant smile during an Oval Office appearance.

Harp recently became the subject of intense online discussion after a video captured her standing behind Trump during an Oval Office press session.

The footage showed the aide maintaining a broad smile as the president answered reporters' questions on July 24.

As clips from the briefing circulated online, much of the conversation shifted away from Trump's comments and toward Harp's expression throughout the event.

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'Obsessively Devoted'

image of Social media users compared Natalie Harp's expression to characters from horror films and television shows.
Source: mega

Social media users compared Natalie Harp's expression to characters from horror films and television shows.

The viral video generated a flood of reactions, with many critics describing Harp's demeanor as unsettling.

Some likened her to characters from psychological thrillers and dystopian television shows, while others questioned the dynamic between the aide and the president.

One commenter called the scene "creepy," while another compared Harp's appearance to Serena Joy from The Handmaid's Tale.

Others joked she looked like "the wide-eyed character in a horror movie."

Several users also speculated about her loyalty to Trump, with one suggesting she appeared "obsessively devoted" to the president and another joking that she seemed like an "in-house stalker."

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image of Natalie Harp has become one of the most recognizable figures in Donald Trump's inner circle since his return to the White House.
Source: mega

Natalie Harp has become one of the most recognizable figures in Donald Trump's inner circle since his return to the White House.

Harp's close relationship with the president has been documented in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The authors wrote that Harp once sent Trump a letter saying, "You are all that matters to me."

They also reported White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was taken aback by Harp's level of devotion, allegedly wondering to herself, "Where am I?"

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