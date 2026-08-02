Donald Trump's 'Doting' Assistant Natalie Harp Seen Juggling Four Phones During Camp David Trip

Harp, 34, accompanied Trump to Camp David on Friday, where the president convened a televised Cabinet meeting before heading to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey for the weekend, per The Daily Beast.

The executive assistant was photographed at Maryland's Hagerstown Regional Airport carrying two laptops and two cell phones while smiling alongside the presidential entourage.

Hours later, after departing Camp David aboard Air Force One, she was seen again in New Jersey — this time holding two laptops and four phones.

The sighting comes as Trump continues relying heavily on Harp, who has become a constant presence at his side since returning to the White House.