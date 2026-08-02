Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Carey Mulligan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carey Mulligan's 'Marriage is One of Huge Compromise' as She Bans Music at Home

Photo of Carey Mulligan
Source: MEGA

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have one rule that keeps their marriage working.

Aug. 2 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Carey Mulligan has embraced an unusual house rule with her husband, Marcus Mumford, by banning music from their home because his passion for listening means conversations quickly grind to a halt.

And friends have told RadarOnline.com the arrangement perfectly captures the "compromises" that have helped their marriage thrive for more than a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Marriage Built On Compromise

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
Source: MEGA

Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have embraced a quiet home.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 41, and her Mumford & Sons frontman husband, 39, have been married since 2012 after reconnecting as adults, having first met as children at a summer camp when Mulligan was 12 and Mumford was 10.

The couple, who share three children – Evelyn, 10, Wilfred, eight, and a younger daughter born in late 2023 – have built a family life together despite one surprising household rule: music is rarely played indoors because Mumford becomes completely absorbed whenever a song is on.

A source close to the couple claimed to Radar in an exclusive chat: "Their marriage has always been built on give and take. Marcus completely understands why Carey prefers a quieter home, and it's become one of those funny family rules everyone accepts."

Another insider added: "People assume a musician's house is full of music, but for them it's about making space for conversation. It's a compromise that genuinely works."

Article continues below advertisement

No Music At Home

Photo of Carey Mulligan
Source: MEGA

Mulligan has banned music at home to keep conversations flowing.

Speaking about the arrangement, Mumford said: "We had a party – it was Carey's birthday – and someone was, like, 'There's no music!' I was, like, 'Yeah, we don't really play music.'"

He explained why the rule exists, saying: "If music's on, I want to lean in and listen to it. I can't switch that part of my brain off."

Mumford added: "So Carey doesn't like having music in the house because I just stop having a conversation."

Mulligan and Mumford met at a children's summer camp before becoming pen pals, exchanging letters long before smartphones transformed the way young people kept in touch.

After losing contact for around 10 years, they reconnected as adults and eventually married, with their long friendship forming the foundation of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

From Pen Pals To Partners

Photo of Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
Source: MEGA

Their childhood friendship grew into a lasting marriage.

Speaking previously on Good Morning Britain, Mulligan reflected on their early years together.

She said: "We ended up going to the same summer camp when we were kids so we became pen pals after and that's how we kept in touch; we didn't have phones!"

Mulligan added: "We used to fax a bit when fax machines were cool! We need to get kids back doing the pen pal thing again. It's a good thing.

"Then there was about 10 years when we lost touch, and then we reconnected."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Johnny Borrell

EXCLUSIVE: Former Wildman Rocker Jokes Drugs Caused 'Jesus Wounds'

Photo of George Michael

EXCLUSIVE: Outrage Over George Michael's Estate Suing Over Lost Album Film

'He Definitely Wasn't Boyfriend Material'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Carey Mulligan
Source: MEGA

Mulligan praised Mumford's kindness.

The actress has also spoken candidly about her first impressions of Mumford, admitting she never imagined the kind-hearted boy she met at camp would one day become her husband.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Mulligan said: "I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I'd ever met and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10."

She added: "I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn't boyfriend material. I mean not that I'd ever had a boyfriend at that time. But I decided that he was not it."

Years later, after reconnecting through Facebook, the pair found themselves working independently on the Coen brothers' film Inside Llewyn Davis, an unexpected coincidence which came shortly after rekindling their friendship and marked the beginning of the relationship that would ultimately lead to marriage.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.