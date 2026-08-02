EXCLUSIVE: Carey Mulligan's 'Marriage is One of Huge Compromise' as She Bans Music at Home

The Oscar-nominated actress, 41, and her Mumford & Sons frontman husband, 39, have been married since 2012 after reconnecting as adults, having first met as children at a summer camp when Mulligan was 12 and Mumford was 10.

The couple, who share three children – Evelyn, 10, Wilfred, eight, and a younger daughter born in late 2023 – have built a family life together despite one surprising household rule: music is rarely played indoors because Mumford becomes completely absorbed whenever a song is on.

A source close to the couple claimed to Radar in an exclusive chat: "Their marriage has always been built on give and take. Marcus completely understands why Carey prefers a quieter home, and it's become one of those funny family rules everyone accepts."

Another insider added: "People assume a musician's house is full of music, but for them it's about making space for conversation. It's a compromise that genuinely works."