EXCLUSIVE: Carey Mulligan's 'Marriage is One of Huge Compromise' as She Bans Music at Home
Aug. 2 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Carey Mulligan has embraced an unusual house rule with her husband, Marcus Mumford, by banning music from their home because his passion for listening means conversations quickly grind to a halt.
And friends have told RadarOnline.com the arrangement perfectly captures the "compromises" that have helped their marriage thrive for more than a decade.
Marriage Built On Compromise
The Oscar-nominated actress, 41, and her Mumford & Sons frontman husband, 39, have been married since 2012 after reconnecting as adults, having first met as children at a summer camp when Mulligan was 12 and Mumford was 10.
The couple, who share three children – Evelyn, 10, Wilfred, eight, and a younger daughter born in late 2023 – have built a family life together despite one surprising household rule: music is rarely played indoors because Mumford becomes completely absorbed whenever a song is on.
A source close to the couple claimed to Radar in an exclusive chat: "Their marriage has always been built on give and take. Marcus completely understands why Carey prefers a quieter home, and it's become one of those funny family rules everyone accepts."
Another insider added: "People assume a musician's house is full of music, but for them it's about making space for conversation. It's a compromise that genuinely works."
No Music At Home
Speaking about the arrangement, Mumford said: "We had a party – it was Carey's birthday – and someone was, like, 'There's no music!' I was, like, 'Yeah, we don't really play music.'"
He explained why the rule exists, saying: "If music's on, I want to lean in and listen to it. I can't switch that part of my brain off."
Mumford added: "So Carey doesn't like having music in the house because I just stop having a conversation."
Mulligan and Mumford met at a children's summer camp before becoming pen pals, exchanging letters long before smartphones transformed the way young people kept in touch.
After losing contact for around 10 years, they reconnected as adults and eventually married, with their long friendship forming the foundation of their relationship.
From Pen Pals To Partners
Speaking previously on Good Morning Britain, Mulligan reflected on their early years together.
She said: "We ended up going to the same summer camp when we were kids so we became pen pals after and that's how we kept in touch; we didn't have phones!"
Mulligan added: "We used to fax a bit when fax machines were cool! We need to get kids back doing the pen pal thing again. It's a good thing.
"Then there was about 10 years when we lost touch, and then we reconnected."
'He Definitely Wasn't Boyfriend Material'
The actress has also spoken candidly about her first impressions of Mumford, admitting she never imagined the kind-hearted boy she met at camp would one day become her husband.
Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Mulligan said: "I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I'd ever met and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10."
She added: "I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn't boyfriend material. I mean not that I'd ever had a boyfriend at that time. But I decided that he was not it."
Years later, after reconnecting through Facebook, the pair found themselves working independently on the Coen brothers' film Inside Llewyn Davis, an unexpected coincidence which came shortly after rekindling their friendship and marked the beginning of the relationship that would ultimately lead to marriage.