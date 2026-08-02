Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Ex-Allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene Join Forces to Launch New Political Party After Claiming Prez 'Betrayed Us All'

split image of Tucker Carlson/Donald Trump/Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega

Donald Trump's former allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene met in Maine, fueling speculation about a new political movement.

Profile Image

Aug. 2 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump’s former allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are fueling speculation about a new political movement after meeting with several prominent conservatives in Maine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The group, which included outgoing Congressman Thomas Massie and former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, sparked talk of a possible breakaway after Greene accused the president of betraying the "America First" agenda that helped return him to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Patriotic Photo

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The private gathering also included former Congressman Thomas Massie, Joe Kent, Brian Glenn, and Carolyn Grace Moffa.
Source: mega

The private gathering also included former Congressman Thomas Massie, Joe Kent, Brian Glenn, and Carolyn Grace Moffa.

Greene shared a photo from the gathering on social media on August 1, showing Carlson seated at the head of a candlelit table inside his rustic Maine cabin.

Massie, Kent, Greene's husband Brian Glenn, and Massie's wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, were also in attendance.

The meeting's setting reflected Carlson's signature style, with vintage firearms mounted on the walls, an American flag displayed in the corner and an antler chandelier hanging above the group as they posed with matching mugs and a plate of cookies.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FmrRepMTG/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the president of betraying his promise to keep America out of foreign wars, declaring, 'The movement has begun.'

Article continues below advertisement

'The Movement Has Begun'

image of Thomas Massie joked, 'This meeting will not be televised.'
Source: mega

Thomas Massie joked, 'This meeting will not be televised.'

Alongside the image, Greene declared that the attendees were united by what they see as Trump's failure to keep one of his central campaign promises.

"We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he's betrayed us all," Greene wrote.

She added: "Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun."

Massie reposted the image with a playful caption, writing: "This meeting will not be televised," despite Carlson frequently filming his podcast from the same property.

Article continues below advertisement

Frustration With Donald Trump

image of The meeting comes after Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress and intensified her public feud with President Trump.
Source: mega

The meeting comes after Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress and intensified her public feud with President Trump.

The gathering united several conservatives who were once closely aligned with Trump but have since become outspoken critics.

Greene's relationship with the president deteriorated after she aggressively pushed for the release of government files related to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump later publicly labeled the former congresswoman a "traitor" as their feud intensified.

Massie also fell out of favor after opposing key parts of Trump's legislative agenda and repeatedly calling for greater transparency surrounding the Epstein files.

The Kentucky Republican ultimately lost his primary election after Trump backed challenger Ed Gallrein in a race widely viewed as a test of the president's influence within the GOP.

Kent, meanwhile, recently left the Trump administration following disagreements over U.S. involvement in Iran before appearing on Carlson's podcast to discuss his departure.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell

Susan Collins Defends Mitch McConnell Amid Health Mystery, Slams Calls for Senator to 'Prove' He's Fit to Serve

image of Donald Trump

Dave Rubin Warns Donald Trump 'May Only Have Three Months Left' to Push Agenda if Democrats Win Midterms

Praise and Backlash

image of Supporters celebrated the meeting online, with one person declaring, 'The Avengers have assembled.'
Source: mega

Supporters celebrated the meeting online, with one person declaring, 'The Avengers have assembled.'

Greene's post quickly sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with supporters hailing the gathering as the beginning of a renewed America First movement.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones praised the group, writing: "That's a great group of Americans!"

Another supporter compared the attendees to superheroes, commenting: "The Avengers have assembled."

However, not everyone was impressed.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer blasted the meeting, accusing everyone pictured of turning against the president.

"Every single one of these people belongs on a government watch list," Loomer wrote. "Every person in this photo is a traitor to America and an anti-Trump operative amplified by foreign adversaries."

Meghan McCain also mocked the gathering, joking: "Why does everyone in this photo look like they're at Patricia's Sunset Cocktails?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.