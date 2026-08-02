Donald Trump's Ex-Allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene Join Forces to Launch New Political Party After Claiming Prez 'Betrayed Us All'
Aug. 2 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump’s former allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are fueling speculation about a new political movement after meeting with several prominent conservatives in Maine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The group, which included outgoing Congressman Thomas Massie and former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, sparked talk of a possible breakaway after Greene accused the president of betraying the "America First" agenda that helped return him to the White House.
Patriotic Photo
Greene shared a photo from the gathering on social media on August 1, showing Carlson seated at the head of a candlelit table inside his rustic Maine cabin.
Massie, Kent, Greene's husband Brian Glenn, and Massie's wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, were also in attendance.
The meeting's setting reflected Carlson's signature style, with vintage firearms mounted on the walls, an American flag displayed in the corner and an antler chandelier hanging above the group as they posed with matching mugs and a plate of cookies.
'The Movement Has Begun'
Alongside the image, Greene declared that the attendees were united by what they see as Trump's failure to keep one of his central campaign promises.
"We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he's betrayed us all," Greene wrote.
She added: "Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun."
Massie reposted the image with a playful caption, writing: "This meeting will not be televised," despite Carlson frequently filming his podcast from the same property.
Frustration With Donald Trump
The gathering united several conservatives who were once closely aligned with Trump but have since become outspoken critics.
Greene's relationship with the president deteriorated after she aggressively pushed for the release of government files related to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump later publicly labeled the former congresswoman a "traitor" as their feud intensified.
Massie also fell out of favor after opposing key parts of Trump's legislative agenda and repeatedly calling for greater transparency surrounding the Epstein files.
The Kentucky Republican ultimately lost his primary election after Trump backed challenger Ed Gallrein in a race widely viewed as a test of the president's influence within the GOP.
Kent, meanwhile, recently left the Trump administration following disagreements over U.S. involvement in Iran before appearing on Carlson's podcast to discuss his departure.
Praise and Backlash
Greene's post quickly sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with supporters hailing the gathering as the beginning of a renewed America First movement.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones praised the group, writing: "That's a great group of Americans!"
Another supporter compared the attendees to superheroes, commenting: "The Avengers have assembled."
However, not everyone was impressed.
Conservative activist Laura Loomer blasted the meeting, accusing everyone pictured of turning against the president.
"Every single one of these people belongs on a government watch list," Loomer wrote. "Every person in this photo is a traitor to America and an anti-Trump operative amplified by foreign adversaries."
Meghan McCain also mocked the gathering, joking: "Why does everyone in this photo look like they're at Patricia's Sunset Cocktails?"