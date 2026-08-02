Donald Trump's Ex-Allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene Join Forces to Launch New Political Party After Claiming Prez 'Betrayed Us All'

The group, which included outgoing Congressman Thomas Massie and former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent , sparked talk of a possible breakaway after Greene accused the president of betraying the "America First" agenda that helped return him to the White House .

Donald Trump ’s former allies Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are fueling speculation about a new political movement after meeting with several prominent conservatives in Maine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The private gathering also included former Congressman Thomas Massie, Joe Kent, Brian Glenn, and Carolyn Grace Moffa.

The meeting's setting reflected Carlson's signature style, with vintage firearms mounted on the walls, an American flag displayed in the corner and an antler chandelier hanging above the group as they posed with matching mugs and a plate of cookies.

Massie, Kent, Greene's husband Brian Glenn, and Massie's wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, were also in attendance.

Greene shared a photo from the gathering on social media on August 1, showing Carlson seated at the head of a candlelit table inside his rustic Maine cabin.

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the president of betraying his promise to keep America out of foreign wars, declaring, 'The movement has begun.'

We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun. pic.twitter.com/mZXadw0kBr

Thomas Massie joked, 'This meeting will not be televised.'

Alongside the image, Greene declared that the attendees were united by what they see as Trump's failure to keep one of his central campaign promises.

"We said no more foreign wars, and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he's betrayed us all," Greene wrote.

She added: "Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun."

Massie reposted the image with a playful caption, writing: "This meeting will not be televised," despite Carlson frequently filming his podcast from the same property.