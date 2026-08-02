EXCLUSIVE: Outrage Over George Michael's Estate Suing Over Lost Album Film
Aug. 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
George Michael's estate has sparked a legal dispute after launching court action against the late singer's former best friend over the release of previously unseen footage linked to an unfinished album, prompting fresh criticism over how the pop star's legacy is being managed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael, who died aged 53 in 2016, is at the center of proceedings brought by his estate against Andros Georgiou, 63, at London's Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court.
The action follows Georgiou's decision to release Trojan Souls – The Greatest Album That Was Never Made, a 90-minute film containing footage recorded in 1992 and 1993 during sessions for an abandoned collaborative album featuring artists including Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Bryan Ferry, Seal and Sade.
Fans are being charged £4.99 ($6.65) for 48-hour access, while premium subscriptions also promise unheard recordings connected to the project.
George Michael's Estate Hits Back with New Lawsuit
A source close to the dispute claimed: "There is real frustration and outrage over the decision to pursue legal action because many people involved believe this material reflects an important chapter in George's creative life. The concern is that the focus has shifted from preserving his artistic legacy to controlling every aspect of it."
The insider added: "Those close to the project feel the film celebrates George's work rather than exploiting it, and they believe fans should be allowed to see a piece of music history that has remained hidden for decades."
The legal claim has been filed by Robobuild Limited and Big Geoff Overseas Limited, companies established by Michael to manage royalties and touring interests. Georgiou and Tribe Media, which distributes the documentary, are named as defendants after the estate alleged its intellectual property rights had been infringed.
Andros Georgiou Defends Footage: 'Bring It On'
Georgiou described the case as a "case of sheer greed" and insisted the footage had been filmed with Michael's knowledge and approval.
He said: "Yes, we fell out, but we loved and cared for each other deeply, and I find the baseless claims and the constant attempts to erase me from history both disrespectful and, frankly, a bit desperate. The film belongs to me. Trojan Souls belongs to me."
"They've opened Pandora's Box. They won't want me on the stand. I know way too much. Bring it on," he added.
Georgiou also noted: "First and foremost – my brother in arms, my best friend, George Michael to you, 'Yog' to me – would turn in his grave knowing what Russells (the estate's lawyers) are attempting – and spending his money to do it."
He continued: "It is well known Yog and I were working on Trojan Souls through my record label, Hardback Records. The film I have released was shot by me, with Yog's full approval. This was a home video leaked over 30 years ago.
"It kept resurfacing on YouTube. So I decided, if you can't beat them, put the film out myself, since others were already profiting from my home video."
Untold Story Behind the Abandoned Masterpiece
The documentary largely consists of studio footage showing Michael recording vocals, playing piano and bass, and discussing tracks with producers in Los Angeles.
The album was never completed after Michael's partner, Anselmo Feleppa, died from AIDS-related illness in March 1993.
Although Michael and Georgiou became estranged after the singer's 1998 arrest in Los Angeles, Georgiou has said they remained in contact before the Faith hitmaker's death and had planned to reconcile.
Court proceedings could take up to two years to reach trial.