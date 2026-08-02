EXCLUSIVE: Outrage Over George Michael's Estate Suing Over Lost Album Film

RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael, who died aged 53 in 2016 , is at the center of proceedings brought by his estate against Andros Georgiou, 63, at London's Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court.

George Michael 's estate has sparked a legal dispute after launching court action against the late singer's former best friend over the release of previously unseen footage linked to an unfinished album, prompting fresh criticism over how the pop star's legacy is being managed.

Fans are being charged £4.99 ($6.65) for 48-hour access, while premium subscriptions also promise unheard recordings connected to the project.

The legal claim has been filed by Robobuild Limited and Big Geoff Overseas Limited, companies established by Michael to manage royalties and touring interests. Georgiou and Tribe Media, which distributes the documentary, are named as defendants after the estate alleged its intellectual property rights had been infringed.

The insider added: "Those close to the project feel the film celebrates George's work rather than exploiting it, and they believe fans should be allowed to see a piece of music history that has remained hidden for decades."

A source close to the dispute claimed: "There is real frustration and outrage over the decision to pursue legal action because many people involved believe this material reflects an important chapter in George's creative life. The concern is that the focus has shifted from preserving his artistic legacy to controlling every aspect of it."

Georgiou described the case as a "case of sheer greed" and insisted the footage had been filmed with Michael's knowledge and approval.

He said: "Yes, we fell out, but we loved and cared for each other deeply, and I find the baseless claims and the constant attempts to erase me from history both disrespectful and, frankly, a bit desperate. The film belongs to me. Trojan Souls belongs to me."

"They've opened Pandora's Box. They won't want me on the stand. I know way too much. Bring it on," he added.

Georgiou also noted: "First and foremost – my brother in arms, my best friend, George Michael to you, 'Yog' to me – would turn in his grave knowing what Russells (the estate's lawyers) are attempting – and spending his money to do it."

He continued: "It is well known Yog and I were working on Trojan Souls through my record label, Hardback Records. The film I have released was shot by me, with Yog's full approval. This was a home video leaked over 30 years ago.

"It kept resurfacing on YouTube. So I decided, if you can't beat them, put the film out myself, since others were already profiting from my home video."