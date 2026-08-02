EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Unexpectedly Caught Up in BBC's 'Doctor Who' Crisis

The cameo came as the corporation had hoped to capitalize on renewed excitement surrounding Doctor Who, with plans expected to include announcing a successor to Ncuti Gatwa, unveiling the show's first Christmas special since 2024, and promoting a new season planned for next year.

Instead, the BBC is embroiled in behind-the-scenes drama as no new Doctor has been confirmed, the Christmas special has reportedly been shelved, Disney has not renewed its distribution agreement with the BBC, and the long-running series faces an uncertain future.

A source told us: "The royal appearance was supposed to be a celebratory moment for one of the BBC's biggest franchises. Instead, it has become an awkward reminder that the broadcaster still has major questions to answer about where Doctor Who goes next. No one imagined the King's cameo would coincide with so much uncertainty. The BBC is genuinely facing a crisis over one of its biggest franchises."