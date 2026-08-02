Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Says Released Ransom Notes Could 'Jog Somebody' as Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Continues

In a video shared on X on August 1, Nanos explained why investigators decided the time was right to release the letters in full after months of keeping them under wraps.

"We just saw what was being said, and we felt like we needed to put something out that's really accurate, and this was the time," Nanos said.

"Investigators felt like there's a number of pieces of information in these notes that it just might jog someone to say, 'I've heard that,' or [recognize] the wording, the style of the writing. It might jog somebody to think about who would've written this, how was this done?" he shared.

He added: "My investigators, we look at it, and clearly there's things in there that are very concerning to our investigative team. So we hope that by releasing the actual note we'll get some response from the community."