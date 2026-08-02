EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Four-Word Royal Title Request Sparks Debate
Aug. 2 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has reignited debate over her royal identity after asking to be addressed simply as "Meghan" during a television appearance, prompting fresh discussion about how the Duchess of Sussex balances the controversial use of her royal title with the more informal public image she has embraced since stepping back from official duties.
Markle, 44, appeared on MasterChef Australia during an episode filmed while she and Prince Harry, 41, visited Australia in April.
'Oh, Call Me Meghan'
Contestants were challenged to create a dish "fit for a duchess" before the Duchess of Sussex joined judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli in the kitchen.
As she was welcomed onto the program, Yeow introduced her as "the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle," before asking how she preferred to be addressed. Markle replied with a simple four-word request: "Oh, call me Meghan. Absolutely, yeah."
A source told us: "Meghan has never hidden the fact that she prefers a relaxed approach in everyday settings. Asking to be called Meghan wasn't about rejecting her title – it reflected the way she wants people to interact with her personally. Even so, anything involving royal titles is guaranteed to spark strong reactions online, and it always does. There are armies of people and critics who think she should stop calling herself a duchess as she is not a working member of the royal family."
The brief TV exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the MasterChef episode, with social media users divided over whether Markle's title request reflected humility or added another chapter to the ongoing debate surrounding the Sussexes' relationship with the monarchy.
Meghan Markle's Family Life In California Revealed
During the program, Markle also spoke warmly about family life in California and revealed how cooking plays a central role in bringing everyone together. Discussing meals at home, she said she has "a lot of palates to appease" and explained her son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, five, are enthusiastic eaters who even enjoy Brussels sprouts.
She said: "The kids jump in a lot, especially with the garden."
Markle added: "Family time, I think, is really key to connect through food, so as many meals as we can do together, we always do."
Prince Harry's Culinary Preferences Exposed
The duchess also joked about her husband's eating habits after contestant Aaron Kher presented a spicy dish.
Following a phone call with Harry during the episode, Markle laughed the meal contained "too much" spice for him before adding: "He's a charmer, isn't he?"
She explained Harry's British upbringing still influences his tastes at the dinner table, saying he favors "meat, potatoes and cream sauce," while she prefers grilled meats, fish, and dishes featuring fresh citrus flavors.
Conversation Around Identity Continues
Since relocating to California after stepping back as working members of the Royal Family in 2020, Markle and Harry have increasingly focused on media projects and charitable work while raising their two children away from royal life.
Although they no longer carry out official royal duties, they retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, which continue to attract attention whenever they make public appearances.
A second source claimed: "Whether Meghan asks people to call her by her first name or her title, it becomes a talking point because of everything that has happened since the Sussexes left royal life. For supporters it shows she's approachable, while critics see it differently. Either way, the conversation around her public identity shows no sign of fading."
Markle's TV appearance concluded with praise for the contestants' cooking, as she encouraged their creativity while emphasizing the importance of sharing meals with family and friends.