EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Four-Word Royal Title Request Sparks Debate

Contestants were challenged to create a dish "fit for a duchess" before the Duchess of Sussex joined judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli in the kitchen.

As she was welcomed onto the program, Yeow introduced her as "the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle," before asking how she preferred to be addressed. Markle replied with a simple four-word request: "Oh, call me Meghan. Absolutely, yeah."

A source told us: "Meghan has never hidden the fact that she prefers a relaxed approach in everyday settings. Asking to be called Meghan wasn't about rejecting her title – it reflected the way she wants people to interact with her personally. Even so, anything involving royal titles is guaranteed to spark strong reactions online, and it always does. There are armies of people and critics who think she should stop calling herself a duchess as she is not a working member of the royal family."

The brief TV exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the MasterChef episode, with social media users divided over whether Markle's title request reflected humility or added another chapter to the ongoing debate surrounding the Sussexes' relationship with the monarchy.