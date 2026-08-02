Susan Collins Defends Mitch McConnell Amid Health Mystery, Slams Calls for Senator to 'Prove' He's Fit to Serve
Aug. 2 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Senator Susan Collins is coming to Mitch McConnell's defense as pressure continues to mount over the former Senate Republican leader's mysterious weeks-long absence from Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old Maine Republican blasted critics demanding greater transparency about McConnell's condition.
'Couldn't We Extend Some Grace?'
Speaking to The New York Times, Collins urged critics to ease up on the 84-year-old lawmaker, pointing to his decades of public service and longstanding health challenges.
"Mitch was the longest-serving leader in Senate history," Collins said. "Couldn't we extend some grace to him? He is a survivor of childhood polio, which has made his recovery slower. But he has always been a fighter, and will be back."
McConnell has not appeared in the Senate since his hospitalization, fueling growing speculation about his health and calls for his office to provide more information about his condition.
Susan Collins Targets Kentucky Governor
Collins also took aim at Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who has repeatedly demanded that McConnell prove he is physically and mentally capable of serving the people of Kentucky.
Beshear has sent sharply worded letters to both McConnell and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, calling for greater transparency and even urging an investigation into the senator's prolonged absence.
In a letter obtained by The Daily Beast, Beshear wrote that he was acting "under the assumption that [McConnell] is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition."
'Provide Proof'
Beshear also challenged McConnell directly, writing that he should "provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign."
Collins condemned Beshear's approach, suggesting the governor was using the controversy for political gain.
"This rush led by the governor, who must be running for president, is so unseemly and so unkind to a senator who has been such a leader for so many years," she said.
Republicans Rally Around Mitch McConnell
Collins is not the only Republican to criticize Beshear's handling of the situation.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul dismissed the governor's demands as "a campaign ploy by Beshear to look relevant," while Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno went even further, calling Beshear "a disgraceful, attention-seeking w----."
Despite mounting questions surrounding McConnell's condition, several Republicans have continued urging patience while insisting the veteran lawmaker will return to Washington once he has recovered.
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said, "I respect his privacy. He's one of the toughest guys I've ever met. This guy's battled polio his whole life. I didn't even know he had the problem until I met him in person. But he'll be back. He's making progress."