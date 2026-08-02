Susan Collins Defends Mitch McConnell Amid Health Mystery, Slams Calls for Senator to 'Prove' He's Fit to Serve

Speaking to The New York Times, Collins urged critics to ease up on the 84-year-old lawmaker, pointing to his decades of public service and longstanding health challenges.

"Mitch was the longest-serving leader in Senate history," Collins said. "Couldn't we extend some grace to him? He is a survivor of childhood polio, which has made his recovery slower. But he has always been a fighter, and will be back."

McConnell has not appeared in the Senate since his hospitalization, fueling growing speculation about his health and calls for his office to provide more information about his condition.