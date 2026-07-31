Trump Sends Susie Wiles to Capitol Hill to Fix Chaos — As Senate Republicans Appear to Fall Apart
July 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
It appears it's Susie Wiles to the rescue again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as President Trump sent his Chief of Staff to Capitol Hill in a desperate attempt to right the ship.
According to Politico, Wiles gathered up GOP leadership for a meeting on Wednesday, July 29, in hopes of finally getting everyone on the same page.
Susie Wiles' Desperate Attempt to Fix Things
Things have not been going Trump's way lately as his much-talked-about SAVE America Act appears to be going nowhere, his hopes of eliminating the filibuster have fallen apart, and his budget package did not move forward.
Several Republicans have also raised their concerns over the president's attorney general nominee, Todd Blanche.
"This was (Wiles') attempt to say to (Senate Majority Leader John) Thune and (Senate GOP Whip John) Barrasso [that] 'A lot is stalled in the Senate. SAVE/reconciliation.. nominations.. what can we do?'" a source told the outlet.
According to another insider, the meeting was described as "candid," but not much changed. "Thune basically said: I want to move the president’s agenda whenever it has the votes,” the source claimed.
Trump V. John Thune
Thune has drawn the ire of Trump and MAGA supporters, as he has continued to declare that there are not enough votes to pass the SAVE America Act. The act would require people to provide ID and proof of citizenship to vote.
Meanwhile, Trump has urged the Senate to cancel a planned five-week August recess until the bill and the elimination of the filibuster are passed.
"John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to 'leave town' until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER," the 80-year-old raged on Truth Social earlier this week. "Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep-throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever-looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!"
Trump's White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, also joined her boss in calling out Thune, claiming the president's "patience is running out."
Susie Wiles Attempts to Save Trump
"The House did its job; the Senate needs to do its job too," she said at a press briefing. However, Thune hit back at Leavitt's remarks, saying, "Maybe she or somebody else ought to get on the phone and get the votes. Right? It's 50 around here."
The 65-year-old added, according to The Hill, "Instead of pointing the finger at Republicans, they might think about going after the people who are stopping it on the floor, which is the Democrats. And if there are Republicans they think are gettable, get on the phone."
As for Wiles, this isn't the first time she's had to step in to save Trump, as back in May, it was reported she was trying to keep the president on message as his approval ratings cratered.
According to MS NOW, Wiles has been struggling to keep the administration focused on affordability, despite Trump appearing to be more focused on several of his apparent obsessions.
While Trump spent months discussing updating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the White House ballroom, as well as planning a 250-foot triumphal arch project, Americans' bank accounts have felt the impact of the Iran war as gas and grocery prices continue to rise.
"There are two tracks: There is what the president says, and then there’s what you, as a staff member, message on," a White House official said at the time.
In April, Wiles was also said to have pulled notable GOP figures into a private meeting to help improve Trump's popularity.