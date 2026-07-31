Trump Sends Susie Wiles to Capitol Hill to Fix Chaos — As Senate Republicans Appear to Fall Apart

"The House did its job; the Senate needs to do its job too," she said at a press briefing. However, Thune hit back at Leavitt's remarks, saying, "Maybe she or somebody else ought to get on the phone and get the votes. Right? It's 50 around here."

The 65-year-old added, according to The Hill, "Instead of pointing the finger at Republicans, they might think about going after the people who are stopping it on the floor, which is the Democrats. And if there are Republicans they think are gettable, get on the phone."

As for Wiles, this isn't the first time she's had to step in to save Trump, as back in May, it was reported she was trying to keep the president on message as his approval ratings cratered.

According to MS NOW, Wiles has been struggling to keep the administration focused on affordability, despite Trump appearing to be more focused on several of his apparent obsessions.