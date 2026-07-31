Chilling Ransom Notes Apologizing for Nancy Guthrie's Death Released for the First Time 6 Months After Abduction

Officials have released a new update in the search for Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can report, as Friday, July 31 marks six months since Savannah Guthrie's mother was seen in public. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has unveiled two of the ransom notes they have received, including one that "apologizes" for the 84-year-old's death.

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'We are Truly Sorry'

Source: Instagram/@savannahguthrie Friday, July 31, is the six-month of since Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

The note, which was sent to local Tucson TV station KOLD, somberly states, "Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of [Nancy's] physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. "She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. "We are truly sorry." It's not clear if investigators believe the note is legitimate, but it followed an earlier, sterner note demanding $4million in Bitcoin for Nancy's return.

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The Hunt for a Suspect Continues

Source: Pima County Sheriff One of the ransom notes appeared to be an apology letter.

Investigators have released the full notes with renewed hope that someone might recognize the person or persons behind them. "These communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "They also provide valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time. "As with the unidentified male depicted in the video, we believe these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes' writer. A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognize these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible."

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Officials Have Released a List of Behaviors to Look Out For

Source: MEGA Investigators have asked locals to be on the lookout for changes in a person's character.

Officials have pleaded with the community to keep an eye out for any unusual behaviors they may have noticed from others, stating, "We know there are individuals familiar with this unidentified male who may have observed changes in his behavior around the timeframe of the videos." They also included a list of traits to look out for, including a change in mood or displays of anxiety, nervousness, or irritability, a change of physical appearance: hair color or cut, growth or removal of facial hair, etc., Unexplained injuries (cuts on hands, bruises, etc.) during the period Nancy was last seen." The statement also advised to consider "normal routine changes" such as missing work, classes, or appointments, and "sudden departures from the area around the time of [Nancy's] disappearance."

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Savannah Guthrie Refuses to Give Up Hope

Source: Pima County Sheriff An earlier note demanded Bitcoin for Nancy's return.

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Meanwhile, Savannah continues to believe her mother is still alive and has pleaded once more for her safe return. "It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony," the Today show anchor said in a video she posted to Instagram. "We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed."