Nancy Guthrie Investigation Rocked by $2.5Million Legal Threat From Man Briefly Detained by Police
July 31 2026, Updated 3:57 p.m. ET
A man detained by authorities early on in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is threatening to sue the Pima County Sheriff's Department and already has a $2.5 million demand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Carlos Palazuelos was pulled over on February 10 in Rio Rico, Arizona, about 60 miles south of Tucson, where Guthrie was abducted from her home on February 1. Now, his attorney has filed a precursor to a lawsuit against the PCSD, known as a notice of claim.
Carlos Palazuelos Held 'Without Probable Cause'
The paperwork filed with the court and obtained by AZ Family claimed that Palazuelos was taken into custody "without probable cause" and held for nearly eight hours.
The detention came hours after the FBI released a brief doorbell cam video and photos of a masked armed man at Guthrie's door shortly before she was abducted.
The claim read, "Carlos’ arrest was made in a public fashion that was intended to damage Carlos’ reputation and subject him to humiliation and suspicion by implicating Carlos in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie."
According to court filings, while Palazuelos was being detained, armed men in military-style gear allegedly descended on the home, holding family member Daniel Maddox at gunpoint before dragging him outside, forcing him to the ground, and handcuffing him.
Authorities then tore through the property, leaving behind extensive damage, including a smashed front door and frame, as well as destruction to paint, ceiling tiles and the attic entrance, the filing claimed.
Sheriff Chris Nanos Urged to 'Clear' Carlos Palazuelos
The claim alleged that "false and baseless evidence" resulted in Palazuelos being pulled over and detained and the home ransacked.
"Whatever this purported evidence was that the sheriff’s department used to obtain the search warrant, it’s wrong. It’s not good evidence," family attorney Jesse Showalter scoffed.
Despite mounting questions, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his department have declined to publicly exonerate Palazuelos or state he is not a suspect in the Guthrie case, leaving him facing lingering suspicion about Today host Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.
Showalter called on Nanos "to clear Carlos’s name and to acknowledge that he had no involvement whatsoever in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie and that this was an error."
'They Didn't Ask Me Any Questions'
The family as a whole is seeking $3.25 million, including $2.5 million for Palazuelos, $500,000 for Maddox and $250,000 for the home's owner, Josefina Maddox.
Palazuelos spoke to reporters outside the house shortly after his release, claiming he was never asked any questions while in custody.
"They investigated my car, and that's it. They didn't ask me any questions," the DoorDash driver stated.
PCSD 'Need to Make This Right' With Carlos Palazuelos
"I hope they catch the real suspect because it wasn't me. They need to do their job and find the person who did this so they can clear my name," Palazuelos declared to reporters.
A week later, Palazuelos revealed to ABC15 Arizona how his life had been turned upside down: he'd been unable to make DoorDash deliveries because people were following him and he couldn't leave the house due to the attention surrounding the case.
Showalter was present during the interview and said that the next step was for Nanos and the PSCD to "clear Carlos's name" and "make this right."
"There's no evidence. This was an unlawful arrest; it was a false arrest. They've cast a shadow of suspicion over Carlos and his family, and now, day to day, they're living in fear... They need to clear Carlos; he and his family are going through a nightmare," Showalter said of the PCSD.