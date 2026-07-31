Nancy Guthrie Investigation Rocked by $2.5Million Legal Threat From Man Briefly Detained by Police

The paperwork filed with the court and obtained by AZ Family claimed that Palazuelos was taken into custody "without probable cause" and held for nearly eight hours.

The detention came hours after the FBI released a brief doorbell cam video and photos of a masked armed man at Guthrie's door shortly before she was abducted.

The claim read, "Carlos’ arrest was made in a public fashion that was intended to damage Carlos’ reputation and subject him to humiliation and suspicion by implicating Carlos in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie."

According to court filings, while Palazuelos was being detained, armed men in military-style gear allegedly descended on the home, holding family member Daniel Maddox at gunpoint before dragging him outside, forcing him to the ground, and handcuffing him.

Authorities then tore through the property, leaving behind extensive damage, including a smashed front door and frame, as well as destruction to paint, ceiling tiles and the attic entrance, the filing claimed.