EXCLUSIVE: Former Prince Andrew to Make Court Appearance to Give Evidence
Aug. 2 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is set to make a rare public appearance this week by giving evidence via video link as the trial of a man accused of threatening him gets underway, marking one of the few occasions the royal exile has participated in legal proceedings since retreating from public life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 66, has been granted permission to testify remotely on Wednesday, July 29, during the trial of Alex Jenkinson, who faces two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior with intent to harass or cause alarm or distress.
Ex-Prince Andrew to Appear in Court Via Video
Jenkinson has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
One charge is understood to relate to an alleged incident involving Andrew while he was walking his dogs near his home at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in May.
Andrew is expected to appear solely to give his evidence before proceedings continue.
A source told us: "Andrew has spent years avoiding the public spotlight, so appearing in court, even remotely, is a significant moment. He wants to assist the legal process, but there is no desire for this appearance to become anything more than fulfilling his role as a witness."
According to reports, Andrew was accompanied by one of his private security officers when the alleged incident took place near the Sandringham Estate. Prosecutors are expected to present evidence relating to the allegations during the trial, while Jenkinson denies both charges against him.
The former Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in 2019 amid controversy surrounding his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II removed Andrew's honorary military affiliations and royal patronages, leaving him without an official public role within the Royal Family.
Since then, Andrew has maintained a notably low profile, making only limited appearances at family occasions and largely remaining out of the public eye. His expected testimony this week is therefore likely to attract considerable attention despite taking place by video link rather than in person.
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A court previously heard Jenkinson enter not guilty pleas to both charges during an earlier appearance conducted by video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The proceedings this week are expected to focus on the circumstances surrounding the alleged encounter in May and whether the defendant's conduct amounted to criminal behavior under the charges brought against him.
The judge granted Andrew permission to give evidence remotely rather than attending court in person.
His testimony is expected to form only one part of the prosecution's case before the trial continues with evidence from other witnesses.
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A second source said: "The focus of the hearing will be the allegations before the court, not Andrew's wider public profile. His evidence is expected to deal only with what he witnessed during the alleged incident, and the court will then consider all of the evidence before reaching its conclusions."
The court will hear evidence from both the prosecution and defense as the trial continues, with Jenkinson maintaining his not guilty pleas to both charges.
Andrew's public standing was severely damaged by his friendship with the late convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made by the predator's alleged trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, which he has consistently denied.
In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre without admitting liability.
He also lost his honorary military titles and royal patronages and stepped back from public royal duties.