EXCLUSIVE: Former Prince Andrew to Make Court Appearance to Give Evidence

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 66, has been granted permission to testify remotely on Wednesday, July 29, during the trial of Alex Jenkinson, who faces two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior with intent to harass or cause alarm or distress.

Ex- Prince Andrew is set to make a rare public appearance this week by giving evidence via video link as the trial of a man accused of threatening him gets underway, marking one of the few occasions the royal exile has participated in legal proceedings since retreating from public life.

Jenkinson has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

One charge is understood to relate to an alleged incident involving Andrew while he was walking his dogs near his home at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in May.

Andrew is expected to appear solely to give his evidence before proceedings continue.

A source told us: "Andrew has spent years avoiding the public spotlight, so appearing in court, even remotely, is a significant moment. He wants to assist the legal process, but there is no desire for this appearance to become anything more than fulfilling his role as a witness."