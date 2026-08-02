Phil Collins Reveals Doctors Considered Taking Him Off Life Support Amid Alcohol Battle: 'People Were Coming to Say Goodbye'

Collins said his longtime manager of 50 years contacted all five of his children – daughters Lily Collins and Joely Collins, as well as sons Simon Collins, Nicolas Collins and Matthew Collins – after doctors warned his condition had become critical.

"Because there were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," the Grammy winner recalled.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," Phil said. "People were coming to say goodbye."

The singer admitted he has no memory of those emotional visits.

"But I don't remember them coming," he explained. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."