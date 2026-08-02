Phil Collins Reveals Doctors Considered Taking Him Off Life Support Amid Alcohol Battle: 'People Were Coming to Say Goodbye'
Aug. 2 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Phil Collins has revealed he nearly died during a severe alcohol-related health crisis, saying doctors even considered taking him off life support as his family rushed in to say goodbye, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 75-year-old told The Sunday Times he was unaware of how critical his condition had become while he was unconscious in a Swiss hospital in 2024.
Family Feared the Worst
Collins said his longtime manager of 50 years contacted all five of his children – daughters Lily Collins and Joely Collins, as well as sons Simon Collins, Nicolas Collins and Matthew Collins – after doctors warned his condition had become critical.
"Because there were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," the Grammy winner recalled.
"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," Phil said. "People were coming to say goodbye."
The singer admitted he has no memory of those emotional visits.
"But I don't remember them coming," he explained. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."
Months-Long Hospital Stay
Phil was first hospitalized in Switzerland in November 2023 in connection with his alcohol use. Although he was discharged just days before Christmas, his recovery was short-lived.
Within weeks, the "In the Air Tonight" singer was rushed back into intensive care, where he ultimately spent seven months in the hospital.
Looking back on the frightening chapter, Phil acknowledged how fortunate he was to survive.
"I was very lucky to have come out of that," he said. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."
Emotional Reunion With Lily Collins
Following his recovery, Phil reunited with his family for a four-day gathering at London's Mandarin Oriental hotel, describing the visit as one of the most meaningful moments of his life.
His daughter Lily became emotional during the reunion.
"She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments,'" Phil recalled.
"We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasise how fantastic it was."
Health Battles and Sobriety
Phil has been candid for years about his struggles with alcohol, previously writing in his 2016 autobiography, Not Dead Yet, that his addiction spiraled amid personal turmoil and chronic back pain.
"Night after night I find myself lying on the bed, staring out of a skylight at grey Swiss skies, rueing my life," he wrote. "I'm all alone, save for my good friends Johnnie Walker and Grey Goose."
The icon has also faced numerous health setbacks, including nerve damage, knee problems, kidney issues, and type 2 diabetes. Earlier this year, he revealed he now relies on a live-in nurse to help manage his medications.
"It's an ongoing thing," Phil said during an appearance on the BBC's Eras podcast. "I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I've had challenges with my knee. I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."