Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Phil Collins

Phil Collins Reveals Doctors Considered Taking Him Off Life Support Amid Alcohol Battle: 'People Were Coming to Say Goodbye'

image of Phil Collins
Source: mega

Phil Collins revealed doctors considered taking him off life support during a devastating alcohol-related health crisis.

Profile Image

Aug. 2 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Phil Collins has revealed he nearly died during a severe alcohol-related health crisis, saying doctors even considered taking him off life support as his family rushed in to say goodbye, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 75-year-old told The Sunday Times he was unaware of how critical his condition had become while he was unconscious in a Swiss hospital in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Feared the Worst

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The Grammy winner said his family was called to his bedside as his organs began to fail.
Source: mega

The Grammy winner said his family was called to his bedside as his organs began to fail.

Collins said his longtime manager of 50 years contacted all five of his children – daughters Lily Collins and Joely Collins, as well as sons Simon Collins, Nicolas Collins and Matthew Collins – after doctors warned his condition had become critical.

"Because there were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," the Grammy winner recalled.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," Phil said. "People were coming to say goodbye."

The singer admitted he has no memory of those emotional visits.

"But I don't remember them coming," he explained. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

Months-Long Hospital Stay

image of Phil Collins spent seven months in a Swiss hospital after being rushed back into intensive care.
Source: mega

Phil Collins spent seven months in a Swiss hospital after being rushed back into intensive care.

Phil was first hospitalized in Switzerland in November 2023 in connection with his alcohol use. Although he was discharged just days before Christmas, his recovery was short-lived.

Within weeks, the "In the Air Tonight" singer was rushed back into intensive care, where he ultimately spent seven months in the hospital.

Looking back on the frightening chapter, Phil acknowledged how fortunate he was to survive.

"I was very lucky to have come out of that," he said. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Reunion With Lily Collins

image of The singer had an emotional moment with his daughter, actress Lily Collins.
Source: mega

The singer had an emotional moment with his daughter, actress Lily Collins.

Following his recovery, Phil reunited with his family for a four-day gathering at London's Mandarin Oriental hotel, describing the visit as one of the most meaningful moments of his life.

His daughter Lily became emotional during the reunion.

"She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments,'" Phil recalled.

"We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasise how fantastic it was."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Alec Baldwin

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Faces Backlash Over Gun-Toting Movie After 'Rust' Shooting

Britney Spears' road show antics could reportedly put her at risk of legal trouble and possible jail time.

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Flirting With Jail Time' Over Her Road Show Antics

Health Battles and Sobriety

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The Genesis legend has battled nerve damage, kidney issues, diabetes, and mobility problems in recent years.
Source: mega

The Genesis legend has battled nerve damage, kidney issues, diabetes, and mobility problems in recent years.

Phil has been candid for years about his struggles with alcohol, previously writing in his 2016 autobiography, Not Dead Yet, that his addiction spiraled amid personal turmoil and chronic back pain.

"Night after night I find myself lying on the bed, staring out of a skylight at grey Swiss skies, rueing my life," he wrote. "I'm all alone, save for my good friends Johnnie Walker and Grey Goose."

The icon has also faced numerous health setbacks, including nerve damage, knee problems, kidney issues, and type 2 diabetes. Earlier this year, he revealed he now relies on a live-in nurse to help manage his medications.

"It's an ongoing thing," Phil said during an appearance on the BBC's Eras podcast. "I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I've had challenges with my knee. I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.