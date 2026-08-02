EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Faces Backlash Over Gun-Toting Movie After 'Rust' Shooting
Aug. 2 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Alec Baldwin is facing renewed scrutiny after signing on for a gun-heavy action thriller, with critics questioning the timing of his latest role following the fatal Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 68-year-old actor has joined the cast of Panic Button, an action thriller directed by Juan Boffill and starring David A. R. White, Jeremy Piven, Leven Rambin and Ocean White.
Alec Baldwin's New Movie Draws Backlash
The movie follows a meticulous security chief, played by White, who wakes beside a dead woman and is framed for murder.
Forced to evade two relentless FBI agents portrayed by Baldwin and Rambin, he races to clear his name with help from his business partner, played by Piven, and his daughter.
Filming is underway in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and South Carolina.
A source told us: "There is no doubt Alec remains a respected performer, but taking on another firearm-focused thriller so soon after everything surrounding Rust is bound to divide opinion. Some people will see it as simply another acting job, while others feel it inevitably reopens painful memories of what happened on that set. But there is huge online backlash, and in the industry, to him joining the cast."
'Panic Button' Director Speaks Out
The Panic Button screenplay was written by Matthew Eason and Tommy Blaze, with Blaze also producing the film.
Director Juan Boffill said: "Audiences have an enduring appetite for smart, high-stakes action thrillers, and Panic Button delivers a ride filled with suspense, danger and unexpected twists."
Boffill added: "It's very much in the tradition of films like The Fugitive and Taken – a wrongfully accused man with nowhere to turn, racing against time to clear his name and stay alive."
'Rust' Shooting Details
Baldwin's casting comes years after the tragedy on the New Mexico set of Rust. In October 2021, the actor was rehearsing with what he believed was a safe prop revolver when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding Souza, 52.
The incident prompted multiple investigations, criminal proceedings, and widespread debate about firearms safety on film productions.
Baldwin consistently maintained he did not intentionally pull the trigger and denied criminal wrongdoing.
He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but in July 2024 the case was dismissed after a judge ruled prosecutors had failed to disclose potentially important evidence to the defense.
Separate legal proceedings connected to the shooting have continued, while calls for stricter on-set safety standards have reshaped industry practices.
Alec Baldwin Admits Wanting To Retire
Earlier this year, Baldwin admitted the ordeal left him questioning his future in Hollywood.
Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, he said: "We had this incident, this tragedy, in New Mexico, where Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film, and that was unspeakably difficult to deal with… ."
He added: "Because of the situation in New Mexico, which was very painful, I wound up staying home a lot."
Baldwin, who shares seven children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 42, and has daughter Ireland, 30, with former wife Kim Basinger, 72, also said: "I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years – I hardly worked at all – and that's just changing now. I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things."
The Hollywood star noted, "But I was home, and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't. I don't want to work anymore. I don't. I really don't. I want to retire and stay home with my kids."