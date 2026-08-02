EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Faces Backlash Over Gun-Toting Movie After 'Rust' Shooting

The movie follows a meticulous security chief, played by White, who wakes beside a dead woman and is framed for murder.

Forced to evade two relentless FBI agents portrayed by Baldwin and Rambin, he races to clear his name with help from his business partner, played by Piven, and his daughter.

Filming is underway in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and South Carolina.

A source told us: "There is no doubt Alec remains a respected performer, but taking on another firearm-focused thriller so soon after everything surrounding Rust is bound to divide opinion. Some people will see it as simply another acting job, while others feel it inevitably reopens painful memories of what happened on that set. But there is huge online backlash, and in the industry, to him joining the cast."