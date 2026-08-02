Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Dave Rubin Warns Donald Trump 'May Only Have Three Months Left' to Push Agenda if Democrats Win Midterms

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Dave Rubin warned Donald Trump 'may only have three months left' to advance his agenda before the midterms.

Profile Image

Aug. 2 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dave Rubin warned that President Donald Trump could effectively run out of time to advance his agenda if Republicans lose control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sean Hannity’s Hannity’s Hang Out preview, the commentator said Trump “may only have three months left” before Democrats could derail his presidency with investigations and impeachment efforts.

Article continues below advertisement

'Three Months Left'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sean Hannity agreed with Dave Rubin's prediction that a Democratic House would impeach Donald Trump.
Source: @seanhannity/X

Sean Hannity agreed with Dave Rubin's prediction that a Democratic House would impeach Donald Trump.

Rubin made the remarks in a teaser clip released on August 1 ahead of the full episode, which is scheduled to drop on August 4.

"People really better understand that it's not that Trump has two-and-a-half years left," Rubin explained, per Mediaite. "He may only have three months left. That in essence is where we could be."

"Good point," Hannity replied.

Rubin warned that if Republicans lose control of Congress, Trump's second-term agenda could quickly become consumed by Democratic-led investigations.

"If the Republicans lose the House and lose the Senate — well, first, if they lose the House, he's going to get hung up in impeachment. He will likely not be impeached. But meaning we will end up with —"

Before Rubin could finish his thought, Hannity interjected: "Oh, he'll be impeached."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @seanhannity/X

Dave Rubin said Donald Trump would likely survive a Senate trial despite facing impeachment.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Could Face Impeachment

image of The conservative commentator argued the impeachment process would derail Donald Trump's second-term agenda.
Source: @seanhannity/X

The conservative commentator argued the impeachment process would derail Donald Trump's second-term agenda.

Rubin clarified that while he believes Trump could be impeached by a Democratic-controlled House, he does not think the president would be removed from office.

"Right, no, no, he'll be impeached, but he probably won't be removed from office," Rubin said. "They're not going to get enough votes in the Senate one way or another, or something."

Even so, Rubin argued the impeachment process would mark the beginning of a broader effort to dismantle Trump's political movement.

"But the point is that the process to end these last 10 years of MAGA and everything that has happened since 2015 will begin. And then it's not just that they will be emboldened; the crazies on the left will be emboldened."

Article continues below advertisement

'Complete Chaos'

image of Dave Rubin predicted Republicans would abandon Donald Trump 'like rats jumping from a ship' if Democrats take Congress.
Source: mega

Dave Rubin predicted Republicans would abandon Donald Trump 'like rats jumping from a ship' if Democrats take Congress.

Rubin also predicted a Republican loss would spark turmoil within the conservative movement itself.

"Then the fighting on the right, to whatever extent we've already talked about it, that's going to go completely bananas because it's going to be like rats jumping from a ship," he detailed.

"And then you're going to have all these people leaving Trump and trying to pick up the pieces. It's going to be complete chaos."

According to Rubin, the consequences of the midterm elections extend far beyond control of Congress.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
donald trump aliens among us disclosure

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Preparing Shocking and Unprecedented Statement on the Aliens Among Us' Disclosure

Gavin Wax,Donald trump

Trump Aide Under Investigation After Allegedly 'Threatening to Beat' Colleague During Heated Elevator Clash

'Handing the Keys to the Castle'

image of Dave Rubin called the 2026 midterms the most consequential election facing Donald Trump's presidency.
Source: mega

Dave Rubin called the 2026 midterms the most consequential election facing Donald Trump's presidency.

"So, people really better understand that. It's not just that at this midterm, which everyone always says is the most important election of all time," Rubin explained. "Like, I don't see how it could possibly be more important than it is right now."

He concluded with a stark warning about what he believes would happen if Democrats regain power.

"We are on the edge of handing the keys to the castle to people who are telling us they want to burn the castle down," Rubin added. "And we're about to hand them the keys to do it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.