Dave Rubin Warns Donald Trump 'May Only Have Three Months Left' to Push Agenda if Democrats Win Midterms
Aug. 2 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Dave Rubin warned that President Donald Trump could effectively run out of time to advance his agenda if Republicans lose control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sean Hannity’s Hannity’s Hang Out preview, the commentator said Trump “may only have three months left” before Democrats could derail his presidency with investigations and impeachment efforts.
'Three Months Left'
Rubin made the remarks in a teaser clip released on August 1 ahead of the full episode, which is scheduled to drop on August 4.
"People really better understand that it's not that Trump has two-and-a-half years left," Rubin explained, per Mediaite. "He may only have three months left. That in essence is where we could be."
"Good point," Hannity replied.
Rubin warned that if Republicans lose control of Congress, Trump's second-term agenda could quickly become consumed by Democratic-led investigations.
"If the Republicans lose the House and lose the Senate — well, first, if they lose the House, he's going to get hung up in impeachment. He will likely not be impeached. But meaning we will end up with —"
Before Rubin could finish his thought, Hannity interjected: "Oh, he'll be impeached."
Donald Trump Could Face Impeachment
Rubin clarified that while he believes Trump could be impeached by a Democratic-controlled House, he does not think the president would be removed from office.
"Right, no, no, he'll be impeached, but he probably won't be removed from office," Rubin said. "They're not going to get enough votes in the Senate one way or another, or something."
Even so, Rubin argued the impeachment process would mark the beginning of a broader effort to dismantle Trump's political movement.
"But the point is that the process to end these last 10 years of MAGA and everything that has happened since 2015 will begin. And then it's not just that they will be emboldened; the crazies on the left will be emboldened."
'Complete Chaos'
Rubin also predicted a Republican loss would spark turmoil within the conservative movement itself.
"Then the fighting on the right, to whatever extent we've already talked about it, that's going to go completely bananas because it's going to be like rats jumping from a ship," he detailed.
"And then you're going to have all these people leaving Trump and trying to pick up the pieces. It's going to be complete chaos."
According to Rubin, the consequences of the midterm elections extend far beyond control of Congress.
'Handing the Keys to the Castle'
"So, people really better understand that. It's not just that at this midterm, which everyone always says is the most important election of all time," Rubin explained. "Like, I don't see how it could possibly be more important than it is right now."
He concluded with a stark warning about what he believes would happen if Democrats regain power.
"We are on the edge of handing the keys to the castle to people who are telling us they want to burn the castle down," Rubin added. "And we're about to hand them the keys to do it."