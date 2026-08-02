Dave Rubin Warns Donald Trump 'May Only Have Three Months Left' to Push Agenda if Democrats Win Midterms

Rubin made the remarks in a teaser clip released on August 1 ahead of the full episode, which is scheduled to drop on August 4.

"People really better understand that it's not that Trump has two-and-a-half years left," Rubin explained, per Mediaite. "He may only have three months left. That in essence is where we could be."

"Good point," Hannity replied.

Rubin warned that if Republicans lose control of Congress, Trump's second-term agenda could quickly become consumed by Democratic-led investigations.

"If the Republicans lose the House and lose the Senate — well, first, if they lose the House, he's going to get hung up in impeachment. He will likely not be impeached. But meaning we will end up with —"

Before Rubin could finish his thought, Hannity interjected: "Oh, he'll be impeached."