EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Insufferable' in TV Host's Rant

Speaking with presenter Danica De Giorgio, Armstrong argued Harry's long-running dispute with the British press had become as much about maintaining relevance as seeking justice.

The conversation also turned to the duke's reported September visit to the UK and the prospect of future taxpayer-funded security.

Armstrong said: "I understand why you may have some bad blood towards the press, but this has dragged on. The press in Britain has changed a lot. I believe part of this is to keep himself relevant."

He added: "Most people settled their cases a long time ago. He said he was going to fight it to the end. Well, he fought it to the end and lost. He could have settled and made some money. Maybe that just goes to show how terrible the business acumen between the two of these guys are."

Armstrong went on to joke Markle would have to sell "a lot of jam" to help cover Harry's legal fees before questioning the couple's earning power following their departure from royal duties.

He said: "What kind of money is he bringing in? Nothing. The guy's best cameo recently was on MasterChef Australia because Megan face-timed him. How insufferable. What a life to live."