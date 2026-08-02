EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Insufferable' in TV Host's Rant
Aug. 2 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded "insufferable" by television presenter Alex Armstrong during a criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – with the broadcaster claiming Harry's legal battles and public profile have left the couple increasingly out of touch with public opinion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Armstrong made the remarks during an appearance on News 24, formerly Sky News Australia, while discussing the financial consequences of Harry's failed legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry's Legal Fight Under Fire
Speaking with presenter Danica De Giorgio, Armstrong argued Harry's long-running dispute with the British press had become as much about maintaining relevance as seeking justice.
The conversation also turned to the duke's reported September visit to the UK and the prospect of future taxpayer-funded security.
Armstrong said: "I understand why you may have some bad blood towards the press, but this has dragged on. The press in Britain has changed a lot. I believe part of this is to keep himself relevant."
He added: "Most people settled their cases a long time ago. He said he was going to fight it to the end. Well, he fought it to the end and lost. He could have settled and made some money. Maybe that just goes to show how terrible the business acumen between the two of these guys are."
Armstrong went on to joke Markle would have to sell "a lot of jam" to help cover Harry's legal fees before questioning the couple's earning power following their departure from royal duties.
He said: "What kind of money is he bringing in? Nothing. The guy's best cameo recently was on MasterChef Australia because Megan face-timed him. How insufferable. What a life to live."
Prince Harry's Image Takes a Hit
The presenter contrasted Harry's current standing with the popularity he once enjoyed as a working royal, arguing the duke's public image had changed dramatically over recent years.
He said: "They could have lived in palaces. They could have been the most popular royal part of the royal family in Britain. Before he met Meghan, Harry was always the most popular royal here because he was seen as so down to earth and one of us."
Armstrong continued: "He ruined all that. He has bent over backwards for a woman that just wants to see him crumble so that she can take the spotlight. Look how badly it's gone. They're going to be in debt to 50 million quid. Who's paying that?"
Security Debate Heats Up
The discussion also focused on Harry's security arrangements during future visits to Britain.
De Giorgio questioned whether the duke would again seek publicly funded protection, prompting Armstrong to argue there had been no significant threat until Harry publicly discussed his military service in Afghanistan.
He said: "I speak to veterans all the time, and they say that is a no-no. You don't do that. Don't stir up the enemy. We don't glorify our kills. We do what we do for our country. But Harry decided to put that all in a book and then put it in an audiobook and then talk about it on national TV."
TV Host Slams Sussexes
Armstrong concluded with a broader criticism of the Sussexes' relationship with Britain after they stepped back from royal duties and settled in Montecito, California.
He said: "The reality is British people don't want to pay for Harry. We're sick of these grifters. We don't want them here in Britain. They've made their life in Montecito. They wanted to have privacy, but they've done anything but that."
"I think British people have well and truly turned on Harry," Armstrong suggested. "He's lucky that the king is offering him a room in Buckingham Palace. When (Prince) William takes over, we know that he's done with Harry. This might be Harry's last bit of redemption, but I don't think it's going to last very long."
De Giorgio agreed with Armstrong's assessment.
She said: "I don't think so either. Everyone is done with Mr and Mrs Grifter. They have become tiresome, boring and annoying."