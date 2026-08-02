EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Flirting With Jail Time' Over Her Road Show Antics
Aug. 2 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Law enforcement has come down hard on Britney Spears for her antics on a California highway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cops contacted the pop princess, 44, after photos showed her standing through the sunroof of a moving vehicle on a busy L.A. highway, sources said.
Risky Move Invites Fresh Scrutiny
The Toxic singer recently avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge in her DUI case, but her bizarre behavior could put her behind bars.
"This wasn't just a courtesy call," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Given Britney's recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out. They wanted to send a very clear message that behavior like this is dangerous and can't happen again."
In the photos, Spears was seen with her arms stretched up in the air as a Mercedes SUV traveled through traffic before pulling into a nearby gas station.
"Britney believed traffic had slowed to a crawl," another source told RadarOnline.com. "She wasn't trying to be reckless or make headlines. She simply didn't stop to think about how risky it looked – or how quickly something could have gone wrong."
Singer Ignores Mounting Legal Troubles
The Oops!... I Did It Again songbird appeared to shrug off the incident, posting a picture on Instagram of herself lying across the roof of a vehicle. She noted critics were judging "two seconds of insanity," while insisting, "Nothing is what it seems."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spears avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a wet reckless charge related to her March arrest on suspicion of DUI.
She was sentenced to 12 months' probation, a three-month alcohol program, and fined $571 by a judge. She's also continuing mental health treatment and is subject to search and seizure of her vehicle and can only be in possession of drugs with a valid prescription.
Supporters Hope Britney Changes Course
Any violations could mean a jail sentence and insiders said Spears' nearest and dearest are now on high alert.
"Everyone is rooting for Britney," a source told RadarOnline.com. "No one wants to see history repeat itself. The hope is that this serves as a wake-up call before a harmless-looking stunt turns into something no one can undo."