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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Flirting With Jail Time' Over Her Road Show Antics

Britney Spears' road show antics could reportedly put her at risk of legal trouble and possible jail time.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' road show antics could reportedly put her at risk of legal trouble and possible jail time.

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Aug. 2 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Law enforcement has come down hard on Britney Spears for her antics on a California highway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cops contacted the pop princess, 44, after photos showed her standing through the sunroof of a moving vehicle on a busy L.A. highway, sources said.

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Sources said Britney Spears was contacted by police after photos showed her standing through a moving vehicle's sunroof.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources said Britney Spears was contacted by police after photos showed her standing through a moving vehicle's sunroof.

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The Toxic singer recently avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge in her DUI case, but her bizarre behavior could put her behind bars.

"This wasn't just a courtesy call," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Given Britney's recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out. They wanted to send a very clear message that behavior like this is dangerous and can't happen again."

In the photos, Spears was seen with her arms stretched up in the air as a Mercedes SUV traveled through traffic before pulling into a nearby gas station.

"Britney believed traffic had slowed to a crawl," another source told RadarOnline.com. "She wasn't trying to be reckless or make headlines. She simply didn't stop to think about how risky it looked – or how quickly something could have gone wrong."

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Singer Ignores Mounting Legal Troubles

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Insiders claimed authorities warned Spears after the 'Toxic' singer's California highway stunt.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Insiders claimed authorities warned Spears after the 'Toxic' singer's California highway stunt.

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The Oops!... I Did It Again songbird appeared to shrug off the incident, posting a picture on Instagram of herself lying across the roof of a vehicle. She noted critics were judging "two seconds of insanity," while insisting, "Nothing is what it seems."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spears avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a wet reckless charge related to her March arrest on suspicion of DUI.

She was sentenced to 12 months' probation, a three-month alcohol program, and fined $571 by a judge. She's also continuing mental health treatment and is subject to search and seizure of her vehicle and can only be in possession of drugs with a valid prescription.

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Supporters Hope Britney Changes Course

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Spears remains on probation after pleading guilty to a wet reckless charge.
Source: MEGA

Spears remains on probation after pleading guilty to a wet reckless charge.

Any violations could mean a jail sentence and insiders said Spears' nearest and dearest are now on high alert.

"Everyone is rooting for Britney," a source told RadarOnline.com. "No one wants to see history repeat itself. The hope is that this serves as a wake-up call before a harmless-looking stunt turns into something no one can undo."

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