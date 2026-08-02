EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Flirting With Jail Time' Over Her Road Show Antics

The Toxic singer recently avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge in her DUI case, but her bizarre behavior could put her behind bars.

"This wasn't just a courtesy call," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Given Britney's recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out. They wanted to send a very clear message that behavior like this is dangerous and can't happen again."

In the photos, Spears was seen with her arms stretched up in the air as a Mercedes SUV traveled through traffic before pulling into a nearby gas station.

"Britney believed traffic had slowed to a crawl," another source told RadarOnline.com. "She wasn't trying to be reckless or make headlines. She simply didn't stop to think about how risky it looked – or how quickly something could have gone wrong."