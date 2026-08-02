EXCLUSIVE: Hit Bravo Show 'Summer House' Has 'Left Real Housewives Stars Quaking'

Summer House is a hot property at Bravo after scoring the network's first reality series Emmy nod, leaving some of the Real Housewives feeling like their reign is over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"For years, the Housewives were untouchable," one insider said. "They got the best treatment, the biggest promotion, and everyone knew they were Bravo's queens. Now, that crown is slipping."

Another source shared, "The Summer House cast respects what the Housewives built, but they aren't intimidated by them. They see themselves as Bravo's future – not as supporting players."