Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bravo
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hit Bravo Show 'Summer House' Has 'Left Real Housewives Stars Quaking'

'Summer House' is leaving 'Real Housewives' stars worried as Bravo's hit gains momentum.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

'Summer House' is leaving 'Real Housewives' stars worried as Bravo's hit gains momentum.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 2 2026, Published 9:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Summer House is a hot property at Bravo after scoring the network's first reality series Emmy nod, leaving some of the Real Housewives feeling like their reign is over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bravo's New Generation Is Ready to Replace the Veteran Housewives

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Bravo's 'Summer House' has some 'Real Housewives' stars worried their dominance is fading.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

Insiders claimed Bravo's 'Summer House' has some 'Real Housewives' stars worried their dominance is fading.

Article continues below advertisement

"For years, the Housewives were untouchable," one insider said. "They got the best treatment, the biggest promotion, and everyone knew they were Bravo's queens. Now, that crown is slipping."

Another source shared, "The Summer House cast respects what the Housewives built, but they aren't intimidated by them. They see themselves as Bravo's future – not as supporting players."

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo Dismisses Rivalry Rumors Despite Claims of Bruised Egos Behind the Scenes

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hollywood is backing Britney Spears' biopic over Madonna's planned big-screen life story.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood 'Backing Britney Spears Over Madonna By Favoring Younger Pop Star's Biopic'

Tom Hanks' son claims his superstar parents made him feel "worthless" while growing up.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Son Claims Hollywood Superstar Parents Made Him Feel 'Worthless'

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said 'Summer House' cast members see themselves as Bravo's future after the show's Emmy recognition.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

An insider said 'Summer House' cast members see themselves as Bravo's future after the show's Emmy recognition.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A network spokesperson denied the rumored rivalry, but a mole says of the huffy Housewives, "There are definitely bruised egos behind the scenes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.