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Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
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EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood 'Backing Britney Spears Over Madonna By Favoring Younger Pop Star's Biopic'

Hollywood is backing Britney Spears' biopic over Madonna's planned big-screen life story.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood is backing Britney Spears' biopic over Madonna's planned big-screen life story.

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Aug. 2 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

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With Madonna's planned biopic stalled amid rumored budget concerns, Tinseltown is charging ahead with the screen adaptation of Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, which is suddenly the movie industry's hottest music project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Britney got the green light," one insider said. "The feeling inside the business is that her story is fresher."

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Britney Spears' Life Story Has All the Ingredients for a Blockbuster Film

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Sources said Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' is moving ahead as a film adaptation.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources said Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' is moving ahead as a film adaptation.

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Speaking of the troubled Toxic singer, who was locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, another source shared: "Britney's life has everything audiences want. Fame, heartbreak, family betrayal, survival, redemption – it's a blockbuster waiting to happen."

A source added: "It's about whose story feels like the must-see movie of the moment. Right now, that's Britney."

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Insiders claimed Madonna's stalled biopic has cleared the spotlight for Spears' story.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders claimed Madonna's stalled biopic has cleared the spotlight for Spears' story.

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In June 2026, Madonna revealed her long-planned biopic was shelved after negotiations with Universal Studios fell apart over the film's budget.

"I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting," she told Interview magazine editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

After years of preparation, Madonna claimed she "needed a big budget" and that Universal "couldn't get their heads" around the cost and ultimately refused to move forward on her terms.

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