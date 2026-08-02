EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Son Claims Hollywood Superstar Parents Made Him Feel 'Worthless'

The nepo baby, who has previously called himself the "black sheep" of his famous family due to his controversial remarks and struggles with substance abuse, made the comment while discussing his youth on Joel Madden 's Artist Friendly podcast .

"People ask me, 'What was it like for you growing up?' They have an idea in their head like... 'Ding ding ding, Jeeves, please bring in my croissants.' You know what I mean?" said the rapper turned country singer. "That wasn't it, dude. It was, like, just feeling worthless."

Chet, 35, also shared that friends of his who did not have a similar background had a difficult time understanding how he felt.

"This is where it can drive you insane, is that nobody believes that your life isn't, 'Ding ding ding, Jeeves, please come in with the croissants,'" he elaborated, while mimicking calling for a butler. "You could be like, 'Yo, that's not my life at all. I don't live like that.'"