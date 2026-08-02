EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Son Claims Hollywood Superstar Parents Made Him Feel 'Worthless'
Aug. 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Chet Hanks has claimed he felt "worthless" living in the shadow of famous parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The nepo baby, who has previously called himself the "black sheep" of his famous family due to his controversial remarks and struggles with substance abuse, made the comment while discussing his youth on Joel Madden's Artist Friendly podcast.
Chet Hanks Opens Up Honestly
"People ask me, 'What was it like for you growing up?' They have an idea in their head like... 'Ding ding ding, Jeeves, please bring in my croissants.' You know what I mean?" said the rapper turned country singer. "That wasn't it, dude. It was, like, just feeling worthless."
Chet, 35, also shared that friends of his who did not have a similar background had a difficult time understanding how he felt.
"This is where it can drive you insane, is that nobody believes that your life isn't, 'Ding ding ding, Jeeves, please come in with the croissants,'" he elaborated, while mimicking calling for a butler. "You could be like, 'Yo, that's not my life at all. I don't live like that.'"
Chet Discusses Healing Journey
Chet has previously griped about his past, even once complaining that he didn't get financial handouts from his moneybags parents, and explains that he didn't always get positive responses to his bellyaching.
"You know how they say pressure makes diamonds? Pressure also busts pipes," Chet noted. "And I've had some pipes busted, like you can snap and then you have to recollect yourself over and over and over again. Snapping and then recollecting yourself. It's a process, and it's a cycle over and over and over again until the diamond is formed."
Children Need Their Own Identity
Chet told the Good Charlotte rocker, who has two kids with wife Nicole Richie, to ensure his children have their own identity and elaborated: "It could be common for, like your son or whatever, if a complete stranger meets him. Their first thought isn't going to be, 'Who's this guy? Who are you?'
"Their first thought, if they know who he is, is just you. They're just imagining Joel, so getting to know your son... is all in contrast to you."