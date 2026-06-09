Bill Maher Makes Bold 2026 Midterms Prediction — Says Democrats 'Can't Blow It' as Trump's Popularity Takes a Hit

"The Democrats cannot help but win this. Even they can't blow it," Maher shared on his June 8 Club Random podcast when asked his midterm prediction by guest Jeff Dunham.

"Trump is historically unpopular," the Real Time host said about how the president picked the worst time to tank his approval ratings.

Maher noted that even Republicans have been turning on Trump, which could doom their chances in critical House and Senate races that could flip control of Congress away from Republicans.

"He's even getting unpopular more so in his own party, his own base. They did not like the war," the HBO star observed.