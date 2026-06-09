Bill Maher Makes Bold 2026 Midterms Prediction — Says Democrats 'Can't Blow It' as Trump's Popularity Takes a Hit
June 9 2026, Updated 5:05 p.m. ET
Bill Maher issued a dire warning to Donald Trump while making a bold prediction about whether Republicans or Democrats will prevail in the upcoming November midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old comedian has been highly critical of his own party in recent years, blasting Dems for moving too far left, but Maher also feels the president has sealed his party's fate with the unpopular war in Iran.
'The Democrats Cannot Help But Win This'
"The Democrats cannot help but win this. Even they can't blow it," Maher shared on his June 8 Club Random podcast when asked his midterm prediction by guest Jeff Dunham.
"Trump is historically unpopular," the Real Time host said about how the president picked the worst time to tank his approval ratings.
Maher noted that even Republicans have been turning on Trump, which could doom their chances in critical House and Senate races that could flip control of Congress away from Republicans.
"He's even getting unpopular more so in his own party, his own base. They did not like the war," the HBO star observed.
Bill Maher Claimed Trump Alienated Most Voters
Maher admitted he was in favor of Trump joining Israel to launch a military conflict with Iran in late February.
"It's funny, me and the base on opposite sides," he noted about himself versus MAGA supporters. "I did support the idea of taking out the Iranian regime. Now that it didn't quite work, there was no uprising. I'm not for like making this indefinite."
The stand-up comic then noted how the conflict seems to be at a stalemate, but noted at least Trump had dialed down the over-the-top rhetoric he used in the past.
"He's already pivoted to blockading, which is better than we're going to bomb you and end your civilization. I mean, once it got to that point, he lost me," Maher declared about Trump.
Bill Maher Pointed to How Trump Botched Big Issues
Maher praised Trump's "knack for identifying stuff that has been festering," but said he has been making mistakes by blowing possible goodwill with horribly bad optics.
The former Politically Incorrect host went on to criticize how Trump fumbled away public support he had on the issue of immigration after the ICE raids in Minneapolis turned deadly in January.
"The border, he closed it, but then he f------ it up by siccing ICE on the American people in a way that was unconstitutional and too cruel," Maher huffed.
Bill Maher Warned Democratic Party They Needed to 'Evolve'
Maher also told Democrats they will completely lose their base unless they "evolve."
He explained to CNN host Elex Michaelson in January 2025 that the party lost the 2024 presidential election because their message to the electorate was off base, focusing too heavily on the "oppressed" when most voters cared more about affordability issues, such as the "price of eggs," which is what Trump tapped into.
"I always say let's live in the year we're living. I don't see it in the Democratic Party. I see them still digging the hole deeper, but we'll see," Maher observed at the time.
“To Democrats: evolve or die. The party could become extinct, like the Whigs once did, if they don’t listen better to the concerns of the American people…less cultural fights and more of a focus on making life more affordable for regular Americans," he added.