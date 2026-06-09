Prince Harry's Royal Regret: Duke 'Wants His Family Back' After Years of Public Attacks on The Firm Amid Bitter Feud
June 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is growing increasingly homesick and eager to repair his fractured relationships with the royal family, but his relatives remain firm in refusing to let him back into the fold after his memoir, headline-grabbing interviews, and Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royal, 41, has stumbled since quitting the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. Now, Harry wants a "reconciliation," but that desire appears to be one-sided.
Prince Harry 'Regrets' Bashing His Family in 'Spare' Memoir
"Harry wants a reconciliation," sources told former People and Us Weekly Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford, who made the revelation on The Royals Uncensored podcast.
Wakeford claimed that the prince has now seen the error of his ways after spilling his family's secrets in his 2023 memoir and the incendiary Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, in which he continued to slam his family and revealed deeply personal and inflammatory anecdotes.
"He regrets the things he said in the book and the documentary, and doing that again is off the table, or no projects are being presented to him, where he would involve talking about his family in that way," Wakeford claimed about Harry's future career plans not involving bashing his family.
Prince Harry Hoped Prince William Would 'Stumble' Without Him
Harry seemed to play his cards wrong in bashing his father, King Charles III, brother William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, after leaving the family, especially after their relationship had already grown contentious before Megxit to the degree that the couples were rarely seen together.
The Duke of Sussex also misjudged how well William has thrived since becoming the Prince of Wales in 2022, following the death of their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"He kind of has hoped that William would stumble a little and reach out and need him because it was expected that Harry was going to be standing by his side through this evolution into the monarchy," Wakeford shared.
However, Harry has no line of communication with William, whom he hasn't spoken to since a brief interaction on a Windsor Castle walkabout with royal fans ahead of the queen's funeral.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Failed to Find Lasting Success Outside the Royal Fold
Harry's fortunes since his PR blitz against his family have taken a sharp downturn in recent years, as he's had little work while Markle has been hustling for projects.
The couple's mega-bucks Spotify deal, signed in 2020, was unceremoniously dropped three years later due to a lack of output, with their Head of Talk Strategy, Bill Simmons, labeling the difficult to deal with the duo "f------ grifters."
A similar big-money deal with Netflix ended in August 2025, when the couple lost their exclusive partnership and were reduced to a first-look arrangement. The streaming service took things a step further earlier this year by canceling Markle's With Love, Meghan, lifestyle series and cutting ties with her As Ever food brand.
Prince Harry's Upcoming Invictus UK Trip Could Be a Royal Bust
Harry is set to return to the U.K. in July to launch the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games, but despite the event being held on home soil, the estranged royal is not expected to receive any visible support from his family.
Meanwhile, the duke has continued his long-running battle over security in Britain, pressing the Royal and VIP Executive Committee to conduct a fresh, comprehensive risk assessment as he pushes for taxpayer-funded armed protection whenever he visits the country.