Prince Harry's Royal Regret: Duke 'Wants His Family Back' After Years of Public Attacks on The Firm Amid Bitter Feud

Harry seemed to play his cards wrong in bashing his father, King Charles III, brother William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, after leaving the family, especially after their relationship had already grown contentious before Megxit to the degree that the couples were rarely seen together.

The Duke of Sussex also misjudged how well William has thrived since becoming the Prince of Wales in 2022, following the death of their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"He kind of has hoped that William would stumble a little and reach out and need him because it was expected that Harry was going to be standing by his side through this evolution into the monarchy," Wakeford shared.

However, Harry has no line of communication with William, whom he hasn't spoken to since a brief interaction on a Windsor Castle walkabout with royal fans ahead of the queen's funeral.