Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Caused 'Very Serious Damage' to the Monarchy, Author Claims

"I believe that the rupture in the family that saw Meghan and Harry go to the United States has done very serious damage to the monarchy," Divide & Rule author Catherine Mayer told Fox News.

"But to say that is not to say that I blame them for what happened," she noted.

"It's often taken as a criticism: 'Look what they've done to the monarchy.' I think this has been very painful for everybody and for the institution, but you need only look at the latest polling on the popularity of the monarchy to see that it is losing ground," Mayer shared.