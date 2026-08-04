Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Must Seek King Charles' Forgiveness, Brand Expert Says
Aug. 4 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being told reconciliation with King Charles will require more than soft-focus symbolism – and that the next step may have to be an apology.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to reveal, the 41-year-old Duke and 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex recently met Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in what was widely read as a tentative thaw after years of rupture.
Calls For Forgiveness Grow
The family split hardened after the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, then deepened through interviews, memoir claims and bitter public criticism of the institution, leaving the King to balance private feeling with public authority during his reign.
Sharon Williams, the founder and chief executive of Taurus Marketing, has now said there was now a "need to ask for some forgiveness" if the Sussexes wanted to keep moving toward Charles.
She told News24.com.au the pair had been doing "a lot of whining and moaning" and argued the recent Highgrove meeting had put the relationship at a "critical turning point."
Williams said: "(Harry) has done much to damage his brand by slating his own family in the media and allowing his wife to do the same, so there is a need to ask for some forgiveness here."
She added: "Can you imagine them asking for forgiveness though? We haven't seen much loyalty for their own flesh and blood on both sides – Meghan and Harry have been very happy to slay their own kin. A lot of whining and moaning."
Highgrove Meeting Offered Hope
A royal source said the meeting at Highgrove was important because it showed that Charles was willing to keep the door open, even after years of tension that have cut across family, monarchy and media.
Our insider added: "The King has been prepared to reset the tone, but a reset only works if both sides are willing to meet him halfway."
Another palace observer said: "There is a difference between an olive branch and a full repair job. This was a first step, not a settled peace, and it will take patience if anything lasting is to come from it."
Charles Balanced Duty First
Since becoming king in 2022 after the death of Elizabeth II, Charles has tried to project continuity and discipline while dealing with family fractures in public.
His first years on the throne have combined ceremonial stability with awkward modern pressures – slimming down the working monarchy, managing the fallout from his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Jeffrey Epstein scandal and trying to keep the Windsor brand intact while younger generations live more visibly on a global stage.
The Highgrove meeting with the Sussexes was also seen as significant because it brought Charles together with Archie and Lilibet in person for the first time in more than four years.
It made the gathering less about headlines than about family memory, with the King reportedly keen to see the children and the Sussexes equally keen to keep the conversation private.
A courtier exclusively told us: "The family understands that these moments matter because they are rare. But rarity also means the stakes are higher, and nobody should imagine one lunch can erase years of mistrust."
Another source said: "Charles has always believed in duty first, sentiment second. That is why he is willing to take the meeting, but also why forgiveness, if it comes, will need to be earned rather than assumed."