Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Must Seek King Charles' Forgiveness, Brand Expert Says

The family split hardened after the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, then deepened through interviews, memoir claims and bitter public criticism of the institution, leaving the King to balance private feeling with public authority during his reign.

Sharon Williams, the founder and chief executive of Taurus Marketing, has now said there was now a "need to ask for some forgiveness" if the Sussexes wanted to keep moving toward Charles.

She told News24.com.au the pair had been doing "a lot of whining and moaning" and argued the recent Highgrove meeting had put the relationship at a "critical turning point."

Williams said: "(Harry) has done much to damage his brand by slating his own family in the media and allowing his wife to do the same, so there is a need to ask for some forgiveness here."

She added: "Can you imagine them asking for forgiveness though? We haven't seen much loyalty for their own flesh and blood on both sides – Meghan and Harry have been very happy to slay their own kin. A lot of whining and moaning."