Judge Rejects Athena Strand Killer's Claim That Media Coverage Made Trial Unfair — Weeks After Death Sentence

Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping on April 7, just as his trial was about to begin. Prosecutors earlier told jurors Horner abducted Strand while delivering a Christmas present before killing her and dumping her naked body in a creek.

In June, his attorneys filed a motion for a new trial, alleging that widespread media coverage intimidated some key witnesses who refused to testify and made it impossible for the 34-year-old to get a fair trial.

A judge had until July 20 to rule on the motion, per the law. When Judge George Gallagher opted not to sign the order for a new trial, the motion was automatically dismissed.

"We are pleased that the Motion for New Trial was denied," Wise County District Attorney James Stainton said in a statement. "Whether the Court signed the Order or it was denied as a matter of law makes no difference. It is simply a part of the process in getting justice for Athena. She is what matters, and we will continue to fight for her every step of the way until justice is finally served."