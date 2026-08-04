'What Is She Doing?': Melania Trump Sparks White House Fears as First Lady Reels in $17.2M Despite Limited Public Appearances

Melania has bailed on several high-profile events, including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and the funeral service for Lindsey Graham.

She also missed her stepdaughter Tiffany Trump's baby shower in Miami last April, as well as the Mar-a-Lago bridal shower for Bettina Anderson earlier this year.

"What is she doing the rest of the time?" Journalist Joanna Coles asked during her appearance on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. "I do have questions about her because it's very odd that she's missing, and she is particularly elegant. So I always like to know what she's wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What she do with all her time?"

Coles then compared Melania's public appearances with previously first ladies, including Michelle Obama, who made up to 150 appearances a year.