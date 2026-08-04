'What Is She Doing?': Melania Trump Sparks White House Fears as First Lady Reels in $17.2M Despite Limited Public Appearances
Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has continued to rake in millions while in the White House, despite not making many public appearances, RadarOnline.com can reveal, leading many to question how her seemingly "vanishing act" could impact her husband's presidency.
The First Lady, who is believed to have made about 16 public appearances in 2026 so far, has reportedly earned just under $18million for her limited time.
'What Is She Doing the Rest of the Time?'
Melania has bailed on several high-profile events, including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association Dinner and the funeral service for Lindsey Graham.
She also missed her stepdaughter Tiffany Trump's baby shower in Miami last April, as well as the Mar-a-Lago bridal shower for Bettina Anderson earlier this year.
"What is she doing the rest of the time?" Journalist Joanna Coles asked during her appearance on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. "I do have questions about her because it's very odd that she's missing, and she is particularly elegant. So I always like to know what she's wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What she do with all her time?"
Coles then compared Melania's public appearances with previously first ladies, including Michelle Obama, who made up to 150 appearances a year.
Melania Trump's Millions
Meanwhile, vocal anti-Trump author Michael Wolff, who joined Coles on the podcast, claimed Melania and the president have the "strangest marriage in the history of all presidential marriages," and claimed the administration is weary of the 56-year-old's brief appearances.
"They don't know what she's going to do, and they are afraid of it," Wolff claimed. The Fire and Fury author also suggested Melania's business ventures thrust her into the spotlight, something the president may not be on board with.
He explained, "Even more disturbing to the White House is that this business of hers seems to make her the centre of attention, which puts her kind of in direct conflict with the President of the United States," and claimed the controversial politician "doesn't mind you making money, but do not steal the limelight."
According to Trump's recently released certified annual financial disclosure report, Melania raked in over $17.2million thanks to her documentary, NFTs, and book sales. The president reportedly earned over $2billion.
Melania Trump Shuts Down 'Gold Digger Rumors'
"The Trump surname opens every door, but it also follows you into every room," PR expert Chad Teixeira explained. "(Melania) can absolutely use that profile to launch projects, build a business, or carve out her own identity, but people will quickly spot if it feels like she's trying to benefit from the Trump name while distancing herself from it at the same time."
Despite making millions, Melania once claimed it was love, not money, that drew her into the arms of her husband. In an interview years before the couple tied the knot, Melania, who is 24 years younger than the president, was asked about the motivation behind the relationship during a 1999 interview with ABC News.
During the interview, journalist Don Dahler asked for Melania's response to all the rumors that she's a "gold digger."
"People don't know me," Melania said at the time. "People who talk like this don't know me."
'You Cannot Hug Beautiful Houses'
After Dahler pointed out the age gap, Melania said, "You know what? You cannot sleep, or hug, or have a conversation with beautiful things, with a beautiful apartment, a beautiful plane, beautiful cars, or beautiful houses. You can't do that."
She added, "You could feel very empty, and if somebody said, 'You're with the man because he's rich and famous,' they don't know me."