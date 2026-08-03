Melania Trump 'Can't Divorce' the Family Brand, Expert Says — as First Lady's 'Vanishing Act' Raises Eyebrows
Aug. 3 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Melania Trump has been notably missing from several recent high-profile presidential events, and that's apparently just the way she wants it, RadarOnline.com can report.
As her husband continues to battle a wave of criticism on everything from the war in Iran to his over-budget ballroom, one public relations expert says the first lady is doing all she can to distance herself from the Don.
Melania Trump Has Been Missing in Action
Over the past several weeks, Melania has snubbed her stepson Don Jr.'s wedding, the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, and most recently, Lindsey Graham's funeral.
One PR pro calls it Melania's "vanishing act."
"We really have seen almost nothing of the First Lady this year," said journalist Joanna Coles during an appearance on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. Coles pointed to only a handful of recent appearances, including an outing with son Barron Trump at the 2026 World Cup final.
Melania Trump has Kept a Light Schedule in Her Second Term
Washington insiders have noted the 56-year-old has a far lighter public schedule compared to previous first ladies, such as Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and Laura Bush.
Public relations expert Chad Teixeira believes that effort could be intentional. Speaking to the Irish Star, he argued that Melania faces the challenge of establishing her own brand while remaining permanently linked to one of the most recognizable – and controversial – political figures in the world.
"You can't divorce the Trump brand, even if you leave the White House," Teixeira said. "Donald Trump made Melania one of the most recognizable women in the world, but that also means she'll always carry that association."
Melania Trump May Be 'Testing' Public Reaction to Her without Donald
According to the PR specialist, Melania may be stepping out of the spotlight to gauge how much public interest exists in her personal projects independent of her husband's political career.
"This is probably the first real chance she's had to step out and see whether people are interested in her, rather than just the Trump name," he said. "The goal isn't to erase that connection because she never will; instead, it's to give people another reason to talk about her."
In the case of the late Senator's funeral, Melania's aide Marc Beckman claimed the former model had been working on a different project.
Taking to his Instagram story, Marc, who was blasted as "delusional" by trolls for gushing over Melania's recent Amazon documentary, shared an announcement, which explained, "First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future FYI Initiative Marks Seven Years with Major Program Enhancements. Foster Youth to Independence Program Provides Vulnerable Youth with a Pathway to Housing Stability and Self-Sufficiency."
Donald Trump Relies on His Much Younger Personal Aide
While Melania was missing, Donald did not show up solo to the ceremony, turning heads by attending with his much younger personal aide, Natalie Harp, who has been accused of having a "very unhealthy relationship" with the Prez.
Harp was seen getting into a car with the president, wearing a black dress and an updo hairstyle as the two departed the White House and headed to the Washington National Cathedral for the high-profile funeral service.
The 35-year-old has been by the president's side since 2022, and she has not masked her devotion to him. In the book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reveal, "Harp wrote Trump adoring letters that she left in his personal spaces, including one that read 'You are all that matters to me.'"