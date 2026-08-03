Scott Peterson's Fight Continues — The 'Hidden' Evidence That Could Free Jailed 'Wife Killer' Revealed

Although a San Mateo County Superior Court judge rejected the Los Angeles Innocence Project's latest petition for a new trial in April, the 53-year-old's legal team has vowed to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, a new two-part A&E docuseries, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, which premiered July 16, is revisiting the defense's key claims – along with newly highlighted evidence and fresh analysis the filmmakers say raise new questions about his guilt.

But as his legal battle in California continues, it's also clear the man branded a "wife killer" is seeking to sway the court of public opinion.

"Scott maintains he is innocent and will be proven innocent eventually, provided authorities consider all the evidence that his legal team continues to gather," a source told RadarOnline.com. "His point all along is that they failed to investigate many of the leads that would have counted in his favor, and he's confident new evidence could exonerate him."

It's become his mission to overturn his verdict and prove to the world that he did not murder Laci and Conner.