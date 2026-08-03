Scott Peterson's Fight Continues — The 'Hidden' Evidence That Could Free Jailed 'Wife Killer' Revealed
Aug. 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Scott Peterson refuses to give up.
More than 23 years after his pregnant wife of five years, Laci Peterson, vanished on Christmas Eve – and more than two decades after a jury convicted him of murdering her and their unborn son – the former fertilizer salesman is mounting his latest bid to overturn the verdict that sent him to prison for life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although a San Mateo County Superior Court judge rejected the Los Angeles Innocence Project's latest petition for a new trial in April, the 53-year-old's legal team has vowed to appeal the decision.
Meanwhile, a new two-part A&E docuseries, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, which premiered July 16, is revisiting the defense's key claims – along with newly highlighted evidence and fresh analysis the filmmakers say raise new questions about his guilt.
But as his legal battle in California continues, it's also clear the man branded a "wife killer" is seeking to sway the court of public opinion.
"Scott maintains he is innocent and will be proven innocent eventually, provided authorities consider all the evidence that his legal team continues to gather," a source told RadarOnline.com. "His point all along is that they failed to investigate many of the leads that would have counted in his favor, and he's confident new evidence could exonerate him."
It's become his mission to overturn his verdict and prove to the world that he did not murder Laci and Conner.
The Case Against Scott
Scott has insisted he didn't kill Laci since the day she disappeared from the couple's Modesto, Calif., home while eight months pregnant with a son they planned to name Conner. Nearly four months later, Laci and Conner's bodies washed up in San Francisco Bay near where Scott – who had been having an affair – admitted taking a solo fishing trip the morning she vanished.
Prosecutors argued he murdered Laci so he could be a free man, then dumped her from his 14-foot boat. Scott's defense maintained she was abducted after he left their home.
A jury sided with prosecutors in 2004, convicting Scott of murder. Although his death sentence was overturned in 2020 and he was resentenced to life without parole the following year, his convictions remain.
New Findings, Old Theories
Since taking over his case in 2024, the LAIP – a separate organization from the similarly named Innocence Project – has insisted investigators suffered from "confirmation bias" and that prosecutors failed to pursue evidence pointing to other suspects.
While Judge Elizabeth Hill rejected the group's latest petition three months ago, Scott's attorneys aren't out of options yet.
The argument at the heart of Scott's appeals is that he was convicted solely on circumstantial evidence. In their 2025 petition seeking to overturn his convictions, LAIP lawyers argued: "No direct, physical or forensic evidence was found supporting any part of the prosecution's theory or otherwise implicating [Scott]."
There was no murder weapon, no established cause of death and no DNA, blood or fingerprints directly tying him to Laci's killing.
The new docuseries explores why the defense is so confident that prosecutors built the wrong case. According to host Chris Pixley, an Atlanta-based defense lawyer and legal analyst for A&E News, the project is meant to "stress-test" LAIP's evidence to see if it holds up. It focuses on five key claims supporters believe raise new questions about the prosecution's theory.
One involves the allegation Scott secretly bought a small boat on Dec. 9, 2002, and kept it hidden at a storage facility for two weeks, intending to use it to dispose of his wife's body.
According to the claim, Laci knew about the vessel. Using forensic handwriting analysis, Scott's lawyers argued that scraps of paper found inside the Peterson home containing doodles and handwritten notes about purchasing boating equipment, including an anchor, from marine supply stores could have been written by Laci.
Judge Hill ruled that the new evidence wasn't significant enough to have changed the jury's verdict.
The docuseries also unveils previously unseen defense footage showing a weighted dummy, meant to represent Laci's body, causing a boat similar to Scott's to capsize during an attempted reenactment – evidence the defense says jurors never saw.
And it revisits Scott's long-standing theory that investigators overlooked a Dec. 24 burglary at a neighbor's home across the street, where his lawyers believe Laci may have interrupted the crime in progress while walking her dog before being abducted and killed.
"I believe the reason they dismissed the... burglary is that they felt they already knew what had happened," retired LAPD detective Ninette Toosbuy, who wasn't involved in Laci's case but serves as an expert in the series, recently said.
Scott's team has claimed as well that authorities destroyed potentially significant evidence, including video interviews with the convicted burglars, and failed to fully investigate DNA recovered from a burned-out van found about a mile away.
Prosecutors, however, have long maintained the burglary occurred two days after Laci disappeared.
According to Scott's former attorney Mark Geragos, they're wrong, as media crews were camped outside the Petersons' house by that point.
Geragos said: "Do you really want us to believe that burglary happened with all of the nation's press corps sitting 25 feet away?"
Eyewitnesses & New Science
More shocking, there were a reported 15 witnesses who claim they saw a pregnant woman resembling Laci walking her dog after Scott had already left home, yet police were focused so narrowly on Scott they failed to fully investigate those accounts.
Had Scott's defense team been able to call any of those witnesses to the stand in 2004, "You have to wonder whether the trial would have had a different outcome," Pixley, the doc's host, said. Advances in science also undermine the prosecution's timeline, according to Scott's lawyers.
New hydrodynamic modeling challenges the prosecution's theory of where Laci entered San Francisco Bay, while updated fetal biometric research suggests Conner – whose remains washed up a mile from his mother's – may have died later than prosecutors alleged, based on measurements after his body was discovered.
Scott Speaks Out
Scott broke his silence in Peacock's 2024 documentary Face to Face With Scott Peterson, his first interview since he was arrested in 2003 with dyed blond hair and $15,000 in cash in his car, which had police convinced he was preparing to flee to Mexico.
"If I have a chance to get the reality out there, I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they're willing to accept it, maybe that takes a little bit of hurt off my family, and that would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now," he said, from California's Mule Creek State Prison, explaining why he was finally talking.
He also urged viewers: "Don't trust me – look at the evidence."
He's accused investigators of locking onto him from the beginning. "They came into our house not to look for Laci, but to look for evidence against me," he said.
While admitting he was "a total a**hole" for cheating on Laci with a massage therapist in the weeks before her disappearance – a fact police say proved he had a motive to murder – Scott insisted his infidelity is not evidence he killed his wife.
Even Geragos, who represented him at his trial 22 years ago, remains convinced Scott didn't do it.
"I lose sleep – and with Scott, probably more than any other case – when I believe [a client] is innocent," the attorney, who's represented Sean "Diddy" Combs, Michael Jackson and the Menendez brothers – told the New York Post July 12. "You know when someone is good for a crime or when they're not."
Laci's Family Reacts
For Laci's family, however, every new appeal, interview and documentary renews their heartache. Her mother, Sharon Rocha, has blasted Scott's attempts to overturn his conviction.
"It is never ending, and it's like ripping the scab off a wound every time." She thinks the LAIP should devote its resources to "somebody who may actually be" innocent, she said, adding, "Bottom line: He is guilty, and that's it."