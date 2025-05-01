Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence of Unborn Son Connor's 'Actual Time of Death' Will Prove He's Innocent — As Convicted Killer Doing All He Can to Taste Freedom Again

In a new petition filed, Scott once again declared his innocence and offered up many different reasons, including a new theory on the two victims' time of death.

According to the new evidence, fetal testing predicted the couple's unborn son Connor and Laci's deaths to have occurred between December 28, 2002 and January 5, 2003, which contradicts prosecutors' information which had their passings as December 24, 2002 – the same day she went missing.

Based on this theory, the nonprofit organization believes there is no way Scott could have killed his wife as he had already been pulled into the investigation by December 28.