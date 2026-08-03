EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra — How Their Relationship Was Far More Than a Love Affair

It was "a relationship that was intentionally kept out of the public eye," said Edward Z. Epstein, author of Frank & Marilyn: The Lives, the Loves, and the Fascinating Relationship of Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe. "They had a great deal in common. They understood each other."

The pair had each known the heartbreak of love gone sour by the time they became close. "Frank was still married to Ava Gardner, but it was a tooth-and-claw relationship," said Epstein. "And Marilyn was a battered woman, still reeling from her pending divorce from Joe DiMaggio when she and Frank got together."

Sinatra's previous friendship with the Yankee slugger might have made him pause before making a move on Monroe, but after "The Wrong Door Raid," DiMaggio had largely stopped speaking to him.

Sinatra had referred DiMaggio to a private detective who broke into the wrong apartment in an attempt to catch Monroe with a lover in the final months of her marriage to the sports star. When the story was published in 1955, DiMaggio looked foolish and blamed Sinatra for the fiasco.