EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey Reaching Out to Powerful Pals to Help With a Hollywood Comeback
Aug. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kevin Spacey is craving a Hollywood comeback following his career-wrecking sexual misconduct scandal, so the two-time Oscar winner is begging famous friends for favors after years of legal battles left him low on dough and without a permanent home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kevin feels like he's been punished for long enough. He still can't quite believe his life has come to this, but he's not ready to just give up," an insider shared.
"He's sure that if given the right opportunity, he can climb out of this pit. The offers have slowly been coming back, but what he needs is a megahit, because he's pretty much lost everything. He's desperate to get his old lifestyle back – or even a fraction of it."
Career Derailed By Allegations
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey, 67, was canned from Netflix's House of Cards in November 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance toward him when he was a teen about three decades prior.
Rapp, 54, later slapped the American Beauty star with a $40million sexual battery and assault lawsuit – but in 2022, a jury determined the older actor did not molest him.
Following Rapp's initial bombshell, over 50 men accused Spacey of bad behavior – but he was acquitted or found not liable in multiple legal cases that stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.
Spacey Denies All Allegations Against Him
Spacey has denied all accusations against him.
Last year, the Tinseltown pariah – whose Maryland condo was sold out from under him in a foreclosure auction in 2024 – admitted: "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical."
Spacey also shared he had "very little coming in and everything going out" and was living in hotels and short-stay rentals as he had "no home."
Seeking Hollywood's Second Chance
The insider added: "He's reaching out to every contact he can think of to try and drum up support. A lot of friends turned their backs on him, but he's humbling himself and calling anyway, hoping that enough time has passed.
"He knows not everyone is going to forgive or forget, but he's convinced that all it takes is one influential person taking a chance on him and everything could change."