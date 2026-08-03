EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey Reaching Out to Powerful Pals to Help With a Hollywood Comeback

Kevin Spacey is craving a Hollywood comeback following his career-wrecking sexual misconduct scandal, so the two-time Oscar winner is begging famous friends for favors after years of legal battles left him low on dough and without a permanent home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kevin feels like he's been punished for long enough. He still can't quite believe his life has come to this, but he's not ready to just give up," an insider shared.

"He's sure that if given the right opportunity, he can climb out of this pit. The offers have slowly been coming back, but what he needs is a megahit, because he's pretty much lost everything. He's desperate to get his old lifestyle back – or even a fraction of it."