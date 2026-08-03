EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Tests New Material... By Trying Out Stand-Up Comedy
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Material Girl hitmaker Madonna isn't satisfied with dominating the music charts – she also has a secret side hustle as a stand-up comic, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Though not known for her great sense of humor, the pop icon, 67, did an unannounced surprise stand-up set last year, comedian Will Arnett spilled.
Comedy Set Drew Mixed Reactions
"[There was] a night where Madonna went up [on stage. Amy] Schumer brought her. She said Madonna's going to come, the audience went crazy. I think she did about 40 minutes [of stand-up].
"She had a binder, and she was reading from it," he added.
He gave her major props for having the guts to get up on stage to perform a comedy routine in front of a live audience.
"I gotta say... takes a lot of guts," the Arrested Development alum, 56, said.
"She did well enough, but the audience was so stunned it was Madonna that it took them the entire set to warm up to her," a patron said, adding, "She didn't do as well as you'd think she would." For one thing, the potty-mouthed diva went all in on the profanity.
Politics Entered Comedy Routine
"She got laughs every time she dropped F-bombs, because just hearing Madonna curse is funny," the audience member said.
Not surprisingly, the notoriously liberal Like a Virgin singer tried to score laughs with jabs at President Donald Trump.
"She nailed a joke about how with all of these Trump deportations she's not going to have any staff left, which got some laughs, but really everyone was just so shocked she was there," the patron said.
Boyfriend Cheered From Audience
The aspiring funny lady's boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was in the audience to cheer her on, but the two left just 10 minutes after her set ended.
This wasn't Madonna's first go at moonlighting – she previously shared the stage with Schumer at the Comedy Cellar in New York in 2017.