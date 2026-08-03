EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Tests New Material... By Trying Out Stand-Up Comedy

"[There was] a night where Madonna went up [on stage. Amy] Schumer brought her. She said Madonna's going to come, the audience went crazy. I think she did about 40 minutes [of stand-up].

"She had a binder, and she was reading from it," he added.

He gave her major props for having the guts to get up on stage to perform a comedy routine in front of a live audience.

"I gotta say... takes a lot of guts," the Arrested Development alum, 56, said.

"She did well enough, but the audience was so stunned it was Madonna that it took them the entire set to warm up to her," a patron said, adding, "She didn't do as well as you'd think she would." For one thing, the potty-mouthed diva went all in on the profanity.