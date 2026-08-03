EXCLUSIVE: Bravo's Andy Cohen 'Keeping New Boyfriend Away From Housewives Franchise and Its Drama'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Bravo icon Andy Cohen is keeping businessman beau Kevin Sobieski far from the Real Housewives universe – and its drama, RadarOnline.com sources said.
Cohen Understands Romance Quickly Becomes Public Conversation, Insider Says
"Andy has been down this road before," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"The moment a boyfriend gets introduced, everyone has an opinion. They start asking questions, digging for details, and suddenly the relationship becomes a group discussion."
Source Says Andy Cohen Shields Kevin From Fame's Cruel Spotlight and Scrutiny
Another source confided: "He loves [the Housewives casts], but he also knows the behavior that gets rewarded on those shows wouldn't fly in the real world. Being outrageous gets attention. Being cruel gets airtime."
An insider explained: "Andy isn't hiding Kevin. He's protecting him."