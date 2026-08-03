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EXCLUSIVE: Bravo's Andy Cohen 'Keeping New Boyfriend Away From Housewives Franchise and Its Drama'

Andy Cohen allegedly keeps his boyfriend away from the 'Real Housewives' franchise drama.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen reportedly keeps his boyfriend away from the 'Real Housewives' franchise drama.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Bravo icon Andy Cohen is keeping businessman beau Kevin Sobieski far from the Real Housewives universe – and its drama, RadarOnline.com sources said.

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An insider said Andy Cohen is keeping Kevin Sobieski away from the 'Real Housewives' spotlight to protect their relationship.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

An insider said Andy Cohen is keeping Kevin Sobieski away from the 'Real Housewives' spotlight to protect their relationship.

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"Andy has been down this road before," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"The moment a boyfriend gets introduced, everyone has an opinion. They start asking questions, digging for details, and suddenly the relationship becomes a group discussion."

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Another source claimed Cohen believes the behavior rewarded on the 'Real Housewives' shows would not work in real life.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Another source claimed Cohen believes the behavior rewarded on the 'Real Housewives' shows would not work in real life.

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Another source confided: "He loves [the Housewives casts], but he also knows the behavior that gets rewarded on those shows wouldn't fly in the real world. Being outrageous gets attention. Being cruel gets airtime."

An insider explained: "Andy isn't hiding Kevin. He's protecting him."

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