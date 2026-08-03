EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Trip 'May Wreck Security Demands'

The online reaction was swift after the visit became public, with some social media users arguing the trip demonstrated the family could travel around the country without attracting public attention.

One X user said: "The only thing their trip to the UK has confirmed is they don't need 24/7 security. They were able to move around the UK easily and undetected. No hauls of press chasing them or near catastrophic car chases to find out where they're going. This wrecks their demands."

Another wrote: "So because nobody cared what they did or where they went, they needed to leak it to the press. Pathetic."

There is no suggestion the Sussexes disclosed details of the trip themselves, and no evidence has emerged to indicate how news of the visit entered the public domain.

Harry has spent several years challenging changes to his security arrangements following his decision to step back as a working member of the Royal Family. His legal action against the Home Office centers on the level of protection provided when he returns to Britain, arguing that the revised arrangements leave his family exposed to unacceptable risks.