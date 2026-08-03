EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Popularity 'Astonishingly' Rises After UK Family Visit

While Harry's popularity ratings improved, Markle remained less popular with respondents, receiving a 22 percent approval rating.

The survey also found cancer-battling Charles, 77, had reached his highest approval level since becoming monarch, with 68 percent saying he is doing a good job, while Prince William, 44, remained the most popular royal on 76 percent, followed by Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, on 74 percent.

A royal source told us: "Any increase is significant given how divisive Harry has become over the past few years. The family visit appears to have reminded some people of the role he once held within the monarchy rather than the disputes that have dominated headlines."

Another palace insider added: "The meeting with the King has inevitably changed the tone of the conversation. There is still plenty of skepticism, but the poll suggests some members of the public are willing to reassess Harry after seeing signs of reconciliation."