EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Popularity 'Astonishingly' Rises After UK Family Visit
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has seen his public approval rating rise following his recent family visit to the UK, with new polling suggesting the Duke of Sussex enjoyed a modest boost after reuniting with King Charles, alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet.
Royal observers exclusively told RadarOnline.com the increase hints public attitudes toward Harry may be softening after years of strained relations with both the Royal Family and the British public.
A YouGov survey conducted after 41-year-old Harry's recent five-day visit to the UK found his favorability rating had climbed from 30 percent to 33 percent.
During the trip, Harry, Markle, 44, and their children visited Highgrove, where Charles, 77, met Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, for the first time in four years.
The family has lived in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, a decision that dramatically reshaped the monarchy and triggered an ongoing rift with senior royals.
King Charles Approval Hits All-Time High
While Harry's popularity ratings improved, Markle remained less popular with respondents, receiving a 22 percent approval rating.
The survey also found cancer-battling Charles, 77, had reached his highest approval level since becoming monarch, with 68 percent saying he is doing a good job, while Prince William, 44, remained the most popular royal on 76 percent, followed by Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, on 74 percent.
A royal source told us: "Any increase is significant given how divisive Harry has become over the past few years. The family visit appears to have reminded some people of the role he once held within the monarchy rather than the disputes that have dominated headlines."
Another palace insider added: "The meeting with the King has inevitably changed the tone of the conversation. There is still plenty of skepticism, but the poll suggests some members of the public are willing to reassess Harry after seeing signs of reconciliation."
Royal Rift Deepened After Oprah Chat and 'Spare'
Harry's relationship with the Royal Family has remained deeply strained since he and Markle announced they would step back as senior working royals in January 2020.
The couple relocated to California, citing intense media scrutiny and a desire for greater independence, before embarking on commercial ventures including documentaries, podcasts and publishing deals.
Relations deteriorated further following the couple's televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which they made allegations about their treatment within the institution.
Harry later intensified the dispute through his Netflix documentary series and his memoir Spare, both of which detailed private disagreements with family members, including William, and criticized the royal household.
Historic Highgrove Reunion Sparks Hope
The duke has also fought a series of legal battles over security arrangements in Britain, arguing changes made after he ceased being a working royal left his family at greater risk during visits to the UK.
Those disputes have unfolded alongside continuing reports of limited contact between Harry and William, whose relationship has shown little public sign of improving.
Against that backdrop, Harry's latest visit attracted particular attention because it included a private meeting with Charles at Highgrove.
The gathering marked the first time the monarch had seen Archie and Lilibet in four years and was widely viewed as a symbolic step toward rebuilding family ties after years of public acrimony.
Despite Harry's improved standing, the poll underlined the continued challenges facing the Sussexes' public image.
Markle's approval rating remained substantially lower than Harry's, while William and Catherine continued to command the strongest levels of support among senior members of the Royal Family.
The survey also highlighted continuing public disapproval of scandal-mired former Prince Andrew, 66, who finished last in the rankings with a favorability rating of just 2 percent amid ongoing controversy surrounding his association with the late trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.