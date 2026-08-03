EXCLUSIVE: Why Traumatized Heiress Paris Hilton is Cheering Closure of 'Abuse School'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Paris Hilton is celebrating the pending shuttering of Provo Canyon School, a residential treatment facility in Utah where she was sent for two years as a teenager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has revoked the school's license after a notice was filed citing it for several incidents of noncompliance of the rules and statutes meant to protect clients.
Paris Fights For Survivors
It ordered that the school's Springfield campus terminate all services by Aug. 6.
In 2024, Paris testified in front of a congressional committee about the abuse she suffered at the school. "I was force-fed medications and sexually abused by the staff," the Simple Life star, 45, said. "I was violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked and thrown into solitary confinement."
She previously revealed she was forced to undergo "cervical exams" by staff members who weren't doctors.
The former It Girl hoped her experience would save other children in these residential reform academies. "The treatment these kids have had to endure is criminal," said the mother of two.
Parents Were Allegedly Deceived
The socialite was sent to Provo when she was 16 by her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, who were alarmed by their wild-child daughter's nightclubbing and "rebellious nature."
But instead of the "healing, growth and support" the school promised, Paris claimed staff members "did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out a window for two years."
She said her parents were "deceived" and "manipulated" into enrolling her.
Paris Celebrates School's Closure
In a statement, Paris celebrated the school's closing. "For more than 50 years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care. I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them."
Provo Canyon School has been sold since the celebrant was a student there, and the current owners said in a 2024 statement they "cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."