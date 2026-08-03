EXCLUSIVE: Why Traumatized Heiress Paris Hilton is Cheering Closure of 'Abuse School'

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has revoked the school's license after a notice was filed citing it for several incidents of noncompliance of the rules and statutes meant to protect clients.

Paris Hilton is celebrating the pending shuttering of Provo Canyon School, a residential treatment facility in Utah where she was sent for two years as a teenager, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paris Hilton welcomed the planned closure of Provo Canyon School after Utah revoked its license.

It ordered that the school's Springfield campus terminate all services by Aug. 6.

In 2024, Paris testified in front of a congressional committee about the abuse she suffered at the school. "I was force-fed medications and sexually abused by the staff," the Simple Life star, 45, said. "I was violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked and thrown into solitary confinement."

She previously revealed she was forced to undergo "cervical exams" by staff members who weren't doctors.

The former It Girl hoped her experience would save other children in these residential reform academies. "The treatment these kids have had to endure is criminal," said the mother of two.