EXCLUSIVE: Wannabe 'James Bond' Actors 'Waging Blue Steel-Style Fashion and Posing Wars in Public' as They Increase Suave Public Appearances

The hunt for Daniel Craig's successor has entered a decisive stage, with Amazon MGM Studios expected to settle on its leading man by the fall before production begins on the 26th Bond film in 2027.

The six British actors considered to be the frontrunners to fill Craig's shoes are among the names most heavily linked to inheriting the role made famous by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig – whose final appearance as Bond came in No Time to Die.

Casting decisions are expected to progress to another round of auditions in August under casting director Nina Gold, while Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

A source told us: "The timing of it all has certainly raised eyebrows. As the shortlist gets smaller, there's been a noticeable effort from many of the frontrunners to put themselves front and center at exactly the right kinds of events. Whether it's Wimbledon, Paris Fashion Week, Royal Ascot or exclusive London parties, they're all making sure they're photographed looking impeccably turned out.

"Nobody believes that's a coincidence. All these leading men know Bond isn't just about acting ability – it's about looking like 007 every time you step out of the front door. Right now, every public appearance from them feels like an unofficial audition."