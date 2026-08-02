EXCLUSIVE: Wannabe 'James Bond' Actors 'Waging Blue Steel-Style Fashion and Posing Wars in Public' as They Increase Suave Public Appearances
Aug. 2 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Henry Cavill, Josh O'Connor, Theo James and Callum Turner are being accused of engaging in a tongue-in-cheek "Blue Steel-style" battle of public appearances as the race to become the next James Bond intensifies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Industry watchers told us an increasingly polished parade of tailored suits, glamorous events and camera-ready poses have been displayed by the "feuding" stars as producers edge closer to choosing the next 007.
Bond Race Reaches Final Stage
The hunt for Daniel Craig's successor has entered a decisive stage, with Amazon MGM Studios expected to settle on its leading man by the fall before production begins on the 26th Bond film in 2027.
The six British actors considered to be the frontrunners to fill Craig's shoes are among the names most heavily linked to inheriting the role made famous by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig – whose final appearance as Bond came in No Time to Die.
Casting decisions are expected to progress to another round of auditions in August under casting director Nina Gold, while Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
A source told us: "The timing of it all has certainly raised eyebrows. As the shortlist gets smaller, there's been a noticeable effort from many of the frontrunners to put themselves front and center at exactly the right kinds of events. Whether it's Wimbledon, Paris Fashion Week, Royal Ascot or exclusive London parties, they're all making sure they're photographed looking impeccably turned out.
"Nobody believes that's a coincidence. All these leading men know Bond isn't just about acting ability – it's about looking like 007 every time you step out of the front door. Right now, every public appearance from them feels like an unofficial audition."
Stars Chase 007 Image
Taylor-Johnson, 36, fueled speculation he was to be the next Bond after appearing at Wimbledon in an all-white outfit drawing comparisons with Craig's look in Spectre.
Norton, 40, also attended the championships in a sharply tailored light gray blazer and tie, even being photographed adjusting his cuffs in a manner that invited inevitable Bond comparisons.
O'Connor, 36, was meanwhile recently photographed in Paris dressed head-to-toe in Christian Dior before later being seen laughing with singer Sabrina Carpenter, whose own name has surfaced in speculation surrounding a future Bond film.
Theo James, 41, has also attracted attention after the trailer for the second season of The Gentlemen showcased him firing guns, racing speedboats and driving classic cars in scenes many fans likened to an unofficial Bond audition. Off screen, the actor has also been seen attending high-profile London events in impeccably tailored suits.
Cavill, 43, has long been regarded as one of the favorites for the 007 role.
The actor recently exchanged his Superman costume for traditional morning dress at Royal Ascot, while Turner, 36, made headlines after marrying singer Dua Lipa before honeymoon photographs showed him emerging from the sea in images reminiscent of Craig's iconic introduction in Casino Royale.
Image Matters For Bond
Another source said: "At the end of the day, nobody is going to land Bond simply because they wore a great tuxedo or looked the part at Wimbledon, but creating the right impression absolutely matters.
"The Bond franchise has always been built on an image of effortless cool, confidence and sophistication, and every appearance these actors make is another chance to remind decision-makers that they can embody those qualities long before they step in front of the camera."
Gold has outlined one of the key qualities she believes defines the next Bond, saying he has got to "ooze sex appeal."
Amazon MGM's head of film, Courtenay Valenti, said earlier this year: "We're taking the time to do this with care and deep respect.
"It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter and it's a responsibility we don't take lightly.
"What I can tell you is this – when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team, you're setting the stage for something that's truly worthy of the Bond legacy."
Sydney Sweeney has also been linked with the franchise after reports suggested she could be in contention for a future Bond girl role.
Asked about the speculation, the flesh-flashing Euphoria actress said: "I can't..." before adding: "To be honest, I don't know all the Bond rumours, but I've always been a huge fan of the franchise and I'm excited and curious to see what they do with it."