EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Boytoy Akeem Was Ready to 'Punch' Singer's Ex-Husband Guy Ritchie 'in the Gut' Over Her Painful Custody Battle for Son Rocco

Madonna has recently admitted it was the end of the world for her when she was locked in a custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their son Rocco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Someone trying to take my child away from me was like, they might as well just kill me," the Open Your Heart singer, 67, said.

According to reports, then 16-year-old Rocco ditched his mother while she was on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2016 to live with his father in London.