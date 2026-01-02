Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Boytoy Akeem Was Ready to 'Punch' Singer's Ex-Husband Guy Ritchie 'in the Gut' Over Her Painful Custody Battle for Son Rocco

Photo of Madonna, Akeem Morris, Rocco Ritchie, Guy Ritchie
Source: MEGA

Madonna's ma Akeem Morris is ready to defend the pop star during her battle with Guy Ritchie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Madonna has recently admitted it was the end of the world for her when she was locked in a custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their son Rocco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Someone trying to take my child away from me was like, they might as well just kill me," the Open Your Heart singer, 67, said.

According to reports, then 16-year-old Rocco ditched his mother while she was on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2016 to live with his father in London.

Madonna's Man Is 'Absolutely Furious'

Photo of Madonna, Rocco, Guy Ritchie
Source: MEGA

Madonna's boytoy is said to have confronted Guy Ritchie as Rocco's custody battle intensified

The pop icon was married to the British director from 2000 to 2008, and they share two children, Rocco, now 25, and 20-year-old David Banda.

While the Desperately Seeking Susan star and Rocco have since reconciled, her latest boytoy, Akeem Morris, is said to be furious on her behalf and ready to punch Guy in the gut.

"Even though she and Guy have been done for years, Akeem is just hearing about it all, and he's absolutely furious," an insider claimed. "He says the guy is a piece of [work] who deserves to face some consequences for hurting his 'queen.'"

'He's Still Alpha'

Akeem Morris' protective stance toward Madonna is drawing attention.
Source: MEGA

"Madonna plays into it big-time. She loves that Akeem has her back, as she's never had that kind of support from a partner before," the source added.

Morris, 29, a native of Jamaica who was a college soccer star, was featured in the Material Girl's cover shoot for Paper Magazine in August 2022.

"He's a very old-school, masculine guy. Even with the 38-year age difference between them and the huge financial disparity, he's still the alpha with Madonna, and that means protecting her," the source explained.

But Morris' threats are not music to Rocco's ears.

"He's still very close to his dad," the insider added. "He and his mom have mended their wounds, but that doesn't mean he sees his dad as the villain in any way. So it's definitely an awkward situation when his dad's name comes up."

