Pete Hegseth 'Afraid' of Trump and Won't Tell Prez the Truth About Iran War Over 'Fears of Losing His Job'
July 31 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Tensions are reportedly mounting within the Trump administration over Pete Hegseth's handling of the Iran war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Top Republicans are allegedly worried Hegseth is sugar-coating the progress overseas and is too afraid of getting canned to tell the president how the conflict is really going.
Pete Hegseth Accused of Hedging the Truth
A pair of MAGA Republican lawmakers have accused Hegseth, along with General Dan Caine, of not being willing to relay what troops are seeing to the president.
"Hegseth is afraid of Trump and won't be as honest as he should about the war for fear of losing his job," a GOP member on the House Armed Services Committee told the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Caine, who has served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for only a year, is said to not be considered a part of Trump's "inner circle."
"[Trump] is surrounded by a bunch of fearful yes men who can't tell POTUS the truth," said the Republican, who only agreed to speak anonymously. "I see very few ways to wrap up Iran other than to withdraw and somehow market that as a 'win.'"
Lawmakers 'Don't Have Any Confidence' in Pete Hegseth
Hegseth's recent firing spree of military officials has shaken up the Republican Party. The termination of the officials, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, has been branded "troubling" by several lawmakers, some of whom aren't afraid to let their names be known.
"I don't have any confidence in him anymore," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told The Hill. "I think he’s all over the place – he's accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the Department of Defense that we have."
Tillis accused the former Fox News personality of having a "massive insecurity complex; he has a lack of experience in large organizations, and he micromanages too much. He's lost my confidence."
He added, "Everybody knows about some of the Game of Thrones stuff going on with some of the other service secretaries and Hegseth. It seems like he wants to run the whole place."
Pete Hegseth Continues to Defend the Progress in Iran
The war has received brutal backlash since President Trump ordered an attack on the country in February, with many conservative voices, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, criticizing the administration for the conflict.
However, Hegseth has continued to claim the U.S. has the advantage, telling the Senate Appropriations Committee, "Your characterization of this incredible effort as a failure is reckless, and it's irresponsible, and I think it smears the sacrifice of the troops who are out there to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."
"Shame on you and others who call this a quagmire and a failure and want to turn around and say you want to support the warfighters."
Donald Trump Considered Canning Pete Hegseth in the Past
A previous report claimed Trump was considering giving Hegseth a pink slip due to the chaos over his reported pushback on the previous proposed Iran peace deal. Rumors of the U.S. handing over $300billion to Iran for reconstruction, just months after Trump ordered an attack on the country, are also said to have ruffled feathers within the administration.
The White House shut down the report, but it's no secret Hegseth's time as the Secretary of Defense has had plenty of negative moments, including everything from public meltdowns to odd speeches about "fat" military troops, to "embarrassing" behavior during classified briefings.
The former Fox News personality is apparently so paranoid he has repeatedly questioned deployed service members about leaks.
"Everything is a case-by-case basis because there's no delegation, there's no trust," one insider revealed. "And if there's no delegation or trust, policy decisions can't be made."