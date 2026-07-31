Pete Hegseth 'Afraid' of Trump and Won't Tell Prez the Truth About Iran War Over 'Fears of Losing His Job'

A pair of MAGA Republican lawmakers have accused Hegseth, along with General Dan Caine, of not being willing to relay what troops are seeing to the president.

"Hegseth is afraid of Trump and won't be as honest as he should about the war for fear of losing his job," a GOP member on the House Armed Services Committee told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Caine, who has served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for only a year, is said to not be considered a part of Trump's "inner circle."

"[Trump] is surrounded by a bunch of fearful yes men who can't tell POTUS the truth," said the Republican, who only agreed to speak anonymously. "I see very few ways to wrap up Iran other than to withdraw and somehow market that as a 'win.'"