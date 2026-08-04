Bunnie Xo Admits She Felt 'Disgusting' After Ex-Husband Jelly Roll's Affair — 'Betrayal Trauma Literally Rewires Your Brain'

The Save Me artist acknowledged he had surrounded himself with the wrong friends, saying their bad influence fueled his downward spiral.

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,” Jelly Roll admitted during an appearance on the Human School podcast.

“When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine," he continued. "When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot."

The Tennessee native said the affair was a deep awakening, as he was madly in love with Bunnie and realized what a massive mistake he made.

"It was the first time I thought, 'I really can't get this right at all.' I knew I was in love with this woman. It really, really knocked me back," the country superstar confessed to host Miles Adcox.