Bunnie Xo Admits She Felt 'Disgusting' After Ex-Husband Jelly Roll's Affair — 'Betrayal Trauma Literally Rewires Your Brain'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo vowed she's never getting married again after her divorce from Jelly Roll as she revisited his 2018 cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 46-year-old made the revelation during the August 3 installment of her Dumb Blonde podcast while discussing "betrayal" with guest Denise Richards, who is going through a contentious divorce with ex Aaron Phypers.
Bunnie Xo Most Hurt by the 'Lies' Around Jelly Roll's Affair
"When I went through a situation involving an affair, I realized it wasn't the act that hurt the most – it was the lies," Bunnie told the Wild Things star, 55. "It's the lies. You get emotional whiplash, and all the people involved...you just feel so betrayed. It's slimy."
"The people who are involved in it...you just feel so disgusted," she added. "There's no way to feel good about that."
'Betrayal Trauma Literally Rewires Your Brain'
"Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain. You stop trusting people, you feel disgusted, and you're the last to know," Bunnie confessed about the long-term effects of her ex-husband's affair. "It's like nobody wants to ever be the f------ last to know, and when you are, it's just a different kind of hurt."
Jelly Roll's affair happened two years into their marriage.
In October 2025, the singer opened up on the situation for the first time, calling it "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."
Jelly Roll Speaks Out on His Affair
The Save Me artist acknowledged he had surrounded himself with the wrong friends, saying their bad influence fueled his downward spiral.
“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,” Jelly Roll admitted during an appearance on the Human School podcast.
“When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine," he continued. "When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot."
The Tennessee native said the affair was a deep awakening, as he was madly in love with Bunnie and realized what a massive mistake he made.
"It was the first time I thought, 'I really can't get this right at all.' I knew I was in love with this woman. It really, really knocked me back," the country superstar confessed to host Miles Adcox.
Jelly Roll Claimed His Marriage Was 'Stronger' After His Affair
The affair nearly cost Jelly Roll his marriage, as the pair briefly split and Bunnie moved back to Las Vegas before they eventually reconciled.
"I did a lot of work to repair that relationship. The repair has been special. We're stronger than we could have ever been," the Need a Favor singer said of their status last year.
He added, "I wish our story had never included an affair. I'm in no way glad it happened, but I'm proud of who we are today."
Despite what appeared to be a strong marriage, Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May following a blowout fight with Bunnie over Mother's Day weekend.
The pair publicly vowed to remain "best friends" and said no infidelity was involved, but still went their separate ways. Their divorce was finalized in early July.