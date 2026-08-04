Dorothy Martin’s Rock ’n’ Roll Confessions: Ginger Pranks, Fan Proposals, and the Faith That Keeps Her Going

With more than 1.4 billion global streams and sold-out international tours, Dorothy Martin has carved out a lane all her own. The powerhouse vocalist and frontwoman of DOROTHY recently completed the first leg of the Rise of Rock US tour and will return to the road on September 6, continuing to bring her signature rock sound to audiences across the country. For Martin, the tour has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her career so far. “The Rise of Rock tour has been the most fun, dialed, clean, organized, all-around feel-good tour I’ve ever had the pleasure of being part of.” The first leg of the tour gave Martin plenty of opportunities to connect with fans and experience the unforgettable moments that come with life on the road. For the singer, the best part of performing live is the energy exchanged between artist and audience.

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“Seeing the crowd smile, let loose, and have a great time. It brings me great joy.” But even with the polished production and packed venues, life behind the scenes has delivered plenty of unforgettable moments, including one involving a very memorable snack from Godsmack frontman Sully Erna. “Sully gave me a slice of raw ginger, and because I’m so trusting, I ate it. I’ve done ginger shots before, but I wasn’t expecting it to kick my a-s like THAT. It was intense, and Sully was very amused by my reaction!”

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The singer has also experienced the kind of fan interactions that come with being one of rock’s most recognizable voices, including one playful proposal that caught her completely off guard. “I had a female fan pull out a ring and ask me to marry her. I’m sure she was joking.” Although touring can be demanding, Martin says maintaining balance is essential while living life at full speed. “This tour is smooth, but yes, touring CAN be chaotic. You need a really solid team of people to keep things moving well. I exercise, get enough sleep, pray, and meditate to keep myself grounded.”

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Despite being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated rock world, Martin says the current tour environment has been a positive experience. “This is a great group of guys, and there are a lot of females on this tour, so everything feels pretty much balanced. In any case, if I’m ever in a situation that makes me feel uncomfortable, I remove myself.” Behind the success, Martin has faced her share of challenges while navigating the music industry. She opened up about the difficulties of getting the support needed to fully maximize her artistic vision.

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“Trying to get the record label to deliver a proper album rollout and activate their resources to maximize marketing and branding has been a huge challenge in the past. I’m looking forward to the future and will be doing things VERY differently this time.” For aspiring artists hoping to build a lasting career, Martin’s advice is centered around perseverance, preparation, and protecting themselves. “Have faith, work hard, make good music, connect with a community that supports you, and find a good business manager and lawyer who are in your corner.” Throughout her career, Martin has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names, including country legend Dolly Parton and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. She says what stood out most about both icons was not their fame, but their humility.

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“Both of them were kind, humble, and encouraging. The humility really stood out to me the most. I think it’s one of the most attractive character assets one can have.” Martin recently recorded a new song with Sully Erna titled “Set Me Free,” which is set to arrive later this year, but she already has more dream collaborations in mind. “I love the song I did with Sully, and I’m excited for it to be released, but I’d also love to collaborate with a gospel artist like Chandler Moore.”

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Elie Maalouf (left) and @IntriguePublications (right)

Faith has remained a major part of Martin’s journey, helping her navigate some of life’s toughest seasons and continue moving forward. “My faith is everything to me. It gets me through every dark season, no matter how torturous and painful. God never promised us that there wouldn’t be storms in life, but that God would be present with us IN the storm. If you knew my whole testimony, it’s full of reasons for me to turn my back on faith, but those challenges made me lean in deeper.”

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Preparing for a performance is a ritual Martin takes seriously, combining physical preparation and self-care before she steps in front of a crowd. “If there is a steam shower, I warm up in it. I go for a jog, stretch, hydrate, do my vocal warmups. I usually do my own hair, makeup, and wardrobe for each show.” Before stepping onto the stage each night, Martin also relies on prayer and reflection to help her connect with her purpose. “I love the Serenity Prayer and the Prayer of Saint Francis. I talk to God like I would a good parent who loves and protects me. I’ve cried, I’ve gotten frustrated, I’ve told God when I think something is unfair, but at the end of the day, I try to trust the journey I’m on. Before I go on stage, I pray that I might be a vessel to say something the audience needs most in that moment.”

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Away from the spotlight, Martin is open about the personal struggles that have shaped her journey. “I struggle with anxiety and PTSD! I’m on a journey of healing. I’m sure a lot of fans can relate to that, and I want them to know they’re not alone. It’s OK to reach out and ask for help. We shouldn’t have to suffer in silence or isolate.” When she is not touring or making music, Martin enjoys a mix of physical challenges, quiet hobbies, and time with her pets. “I enjoy boxing, Muay Thai, going to the shooting range, reading and collecting books, and my kitties!” While fans may be curious about her personal life, Martin is keeping that chapter private while sharing one important detail.

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“I’m not going to go into detail, but what I will say is that I’m taken!” Although rock stars are often associated with groupies and wild fan encounters, Martin says her experience on the road has been surprisingly grounded. “So far, people have been respectful. I can see how male musicians would get more attention. I think the dynamic might be a little bit different for females. I can only speak from my experience, and that is that things are quite chill and ‘normal.’” Looking ahead, Martin remains focused on building a career that allows her to stay authentic and maintain control over her artistry. “Don’t compromise your integrity. Protect yourself. Get a good business manager and lawyer. Have faith and don’t give up.”