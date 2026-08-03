Denise Richards Claims She Was 'Absolutely Conned' by Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers as She Details Alleged Cycle of Abuse

Richards told Bunnie one of the biggest mistakes she made was agreeing to let Phypers help with her finances, even adding him as a signee to one of her accounts.

"He made me believe he was taking care of me and wanted to build a life with me. I really felt like we were building a life together," the Starship Troopers actress claimed, although she admitted that her daughter, Sami Sheen, "saw right through" Phypers from the start.

"Our normal became where I would be hit or pushed down on the ground, or some threat of something, and that became almost my normal. And I knew it was wrong, but I was so beaten down, and I didn't know how to leave," she claimed.

Richards claims Phypers had guns, which he had allegedly threatened her with, and she eventually moved out with her daughters while he remained in their leased house with his family, who moved down from Canada during COVID-19.

The Drop Dead Gorgeous star said the last straw came when Phypers allegedly slapped her while she was still hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

"But when he did that to me, when I was that vulnerable, I knew, 'He's going to kill me,'" Richards claimed.

She gave him the ultimatum of going to anger management and moving his family out of their house, but claimed things just got "worse."

Richards claimed Phypers filed for divorce behind her back shortly after she underwent a 2025 facelift, and she learned about it from Sami after it made the news.

The World Is Not Enough star recalled the last time they ever spoke was shortly after the divorce filing, when Phypers allegedly told her over the phone he wanted $100K a month in spousal support, to which Richards told him to "go f--- yourself."