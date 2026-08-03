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Home > Celebrity > Phil Collins

Phil Collins, 75, Claims He 'Wasn't Aware' He Had an Alcohol Problem — Despite Drinking a 'Glass of Wine' for Breakfast

Phil Collins suffered health issues after years of drinking.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins suffered health issues after years of drinking.

Aug. 3 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Phil Collins reflected on his battle with alcoholism and admitted that he didn't realize he had a problem at first, despite a major red flag.

One key warning sign was that he wanted to drink a glass of wine in the morning instead of eating a proper breakfast.

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Phil Collins Wanted Wine for Breakfast

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Phil Collins said he didn't 'drink into the night' but had wine in the morning.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins said he didn't 'drink into the night' but had wine in the morning.

"I'd have wine when I woke up. That was what I'd want for breakfast, a glass of wine," he told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "But I didn't drink into the night, you know. So, I wasn't really aware of having a problem, to be honest."

Despite not recognizing it at the time, Collins, 75, confessed it had definitely been "a problem."

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Inside Phil Collins' Terrifying Health Scare

Phil Collins said his kidneys and pancreas had been damaged.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins said his kidneys and pancreas had been damaged.

His alcohol consumption eventually became so serious that he started to experience major medical problems, including one that nearly took his life.

In November 2023, he found himself in and out of the hospital for seven months as doctors fought to keep him alive due to damage to his kidneys and his pancreas.

"There were some decisions to be made about ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ kind of thing," he shared of the harrowing health journey. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up."

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Loved Ones Came to 'Say Goodbye' to Phil Collins

Phil Collins was in the hospital for several months.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins was in the hospital for several months.

It got to the point that those close to him were coming to the hospital to "say goodbye."

"I don’t remember them coming, I didn’t have no idea this was going on," he added. "They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

One of the most special moments for the drummer came when he reunited with his daughter, Lily, during a visit.

"She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments,'" he recalled. "We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was."

In the end, he was "lucky" and managed to pull through. According to the singer, he hasn't "had a drink" since then.

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Phil Collins Struggled With Alcohol After Breakup With Third Wife

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Phil Collins said he spent his time 'watching TV and drinking' after his split from Orianne Cevey in 2006.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins said he spent his time 'watching TV and drinking' after his split from Orianne Cevey in 2006.

Collins has been open about his struggle with alcohol issues for years. Back in 2015, he revealed that he went through a difficult time when much of what he wanted to do was drink and watch television.

The successful solo artist married his third wife, Orianne Cevey, in 1999, but the pair split in 2006. The pair welcomed two sons together: Nicholas, 25, and Matthew, 21. But their separation changed things for Collins.

"It left me with a lot of time on my hands to think about what happened," he said in a sit-down with Rolling Stone. "I went through a few bits of darkness; drinking too much. I killed my hours watching TV and drinking, and it almost killed me. But I haven’t had a drink in three years."

Their divorce was finalized in 2008.

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