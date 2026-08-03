Phil Collins, 75, Claims He 'Wasn't Aware' He Had an Alcohol Problem — Despite Drinking a 'Glass of Wine' for Breakfast

It got to the point that those close to him were coming to the hospital to "say goodbye."

"I don’t remember them coming, I didn’t have no idea this was going on," he added. "They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

One of the most special moments for the drummer came when he reunited with his daughter, Lily, during a visit.

"She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments,'" he recalled. "We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was."

In the end, he was "lucky" and managed to pull through. According to the singer, he hasn't "had a drink" since then.