EXCLUSIVE: How Frail Phil Collins, 76, is Fighting Back Against the Odds — Thanks to Star Daughter Lily
Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Aging music icon Phil Collins is so fragile due to health woes, he's under 24-hour care, but insiders said the Against All Odds crooner's battle for life is bolstered by the support of loved ones, especially his famed actress daughter, Lily Collins.
The 76-year-old singer and the 36-year-old Emily in Paris star had been estranged for a long time before burying the hatchet a few years ago and she's since become a major emotional support for her father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Father-Daughter Bond Still Strong
"He and Lily had their ups and downs over the years, everyone knows that, but she's been firmly back in his life for a long time now and the bond between them is very strong," said an insider.
"She checks in on him constantly and goes to visit him whenever she can. She does it quietly – it's not about getting publicity - she genuinely adores her dad and wants to spend as much time with him as possible."
The former Genesis frontman, a dad of five, adopted Joley, 53, with first wife Andrea Bertorelli, also mom of Simon, 49, and is father of Lily, 36, with second wife Jill Tavelman, and Nic, 24, and Mathew, 20, with third ex-wife Orianne Cevey.
After Phil divorced Jill when Lily was 5, mom and daughter lived in Los Angeles while he was off in England or Switzerland, rarely seeing them.
Memoir Reveals Painful Absence
Lily wrote in her memoir, Unfiltered: "He may have still been alive, but most of the time it felt as if he were completely gone. I knew he loved me, yet he wasn't physically around to tell me."
Phil revealed he currently requires a "24-hour nurse" due to his weakened condition that he blames on years of boozing, which he says he gave up in 2023.
He also has a bad knee that, even after five operations, forces him to use a cane.
Moving Forward
He now enjoys the support of his children, including Lily, who wrote: "I forgive you for not always being there ... There's still so much time to move forward."
The insider said: "Phil is close to all his kids, but having Lily back in his life in such a big way gives him a lot of strength and something positive to focus on when things feel overwhelming."