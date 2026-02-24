EXCLUSIVE: How Frail Phil Collins, 76, is Fighting Back Against the Odds — Thanks to Star Daughter Lily

"He and Lily had their ups and downs over the years, everyone knows that, but she's been firmly back in his life for a long time now and the bond between them is very strong," said an insider.

"She checks in on him constantly and goes to visit him whenever she can. She does it quietly – it's not about getting publicity - she genuinely adores her dad and wants to spend as much time with him as possible."

The former Genesis frontman, a dad of five, adopted Joley, 53, with first wife Andrea Bertorelli, also mom of Simon, 49, and is father of Lily, 36, with second wife Jill Tavelman, and Nic, 24, and Mathew, 20, with third ex-wife Orianne Cevey.

After Phil divorced Jill when Lily was 5, mom and daughter lived in Los Angeles while he was off in England or Switzerland, rarely seeing them.