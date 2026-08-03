EXCLUSIVE: Guns N' Roses Fans 'Thrilled' as Slash Confirms New Music Plans

Slash has delighted Guns N' Roses fans by revealing the band is finally preparing to record new music, raising hopes the rock legends are moving closer to their first studio album in almost two decades. RadarOnline.com can reveal the guitarist's comments have fueled excitement among fans eager for fresh material after years of speculation about the group's recording plans.

Article continues below advertisement

New Guns Album Nears

Source: MEGA Slash revealed Guns N' Roses prepared to record new music.

Guns N' Roses last released a full-length studio album, Chinese Democracy, in 2008. While the band has since reunited with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, alongside frontman Axl Rose, it has yet to produce a follow-up record. Speaking as the band's latest world tour heads toward its conclusion later this year, Slash outlined an ambitious schedule which includes a new album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, a blues tour and, potentially, a return to the studio with Guns N' Roses. A source close to the band told Radar in an exclusive chat: "Fans have been waiting a very long time to hear Slash talk this positively about new Guns N' Roses music. There is real excitement behind the scenes because everyone knows how much demand there is for another studio album. "The feeling is that if the current momentum continues, the band has a genuine opportunity to deliver something special, and fans are thrilled at the news."

Article continues below advertisement

Slash Shares Big Plans

Source: MEGA Slash announced a new album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Speaking to Rolling Stone Australia, Slash said: "We just finished the new record that's coming out after this Guns tour, and then we're gonna go on the road. "(The album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) comes out in February (2027.) So right after this (Guns N' Roses) tour's over, that one (with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) starts up… we have about a year to do it - a little less than a year to do the whole planet. "So there you go." Another insider said the guitarist's comments reflected renewed optimism within the group following years of balancing touring commitments with individual projects. The source added: "Everyone understands there is a huge appetite for new Guns N' Roses material. Slash's schedule has been incredibly busy, but the expectation is that once his other commitments are complete, the focus will shift toward finally turning those songwriting sessions into recordings."

Article continues below advertisement

Studio Return Looms

Source: MEGA Slash confirmed his commitment to Guns N' Roses remained unchanged.

Reflecting on the band's future, Slash confirmed work is already underway behind the scenes. He said: "There's a lot of writing going on with Guns, so after I get back from that, we'll see if we can start putting some stuff together and getting in the studio." The guitarist also explained he intends to revisit his blues project after completing his other touring commitments, expanding on plans surrounding his 2024 album. He said: "I also have that blues thing which I need to do an international tour for. I only did a U.S. tour on that. So I'll put another record together with those guys and put it out and figure out some window that I can go do an international run with that."

Slash Loves The Band

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Music fans expressed excitement over potential new studio recordings.