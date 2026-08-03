Scott Eastwood Reveals His Biggest Fear About Dad Clint Eastwood, 96, Dying: 'It Scares Me'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Scott Eastwood revealed he has one deep fear when it comes to his legendary actor-director father Clint Eastwood's eventual death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Scott, 40, followed his famous dad into acting and is scared that he might be on a far-flung movie set when the 96-year-old Hollywood icon passes.
'When You're On A Film Set, You Don't Have Time To Grieve'
Scott confessed during an August 3 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.
He recalled how he was on a movie set at age 28 when he found out his girlfriend was killed in a freak car accident, in addition to also being away filming the war flick Fury when close friend Paul Walker died in a fiery 2013 car wreck.
"When you're on a film set, you don't have time to grieve because the show must go on," Scott explained. "You might be shooting the happiest scene your character has an hour after you get the news."
"You can't fly home. You're stuck. You've got to work," he said about the reality of losing people close to him while filming.
Scott Eastwood Fears Being Away on a Film Set When His Dad Clint Dies
When Shepard asked Scott if he had "the kind of 'the shoe's always going to drop' mentality?" he initially replied, "No, not anymore."
But then Fast X star was quick to add, "Maybe a little with my parents because they're older. That does scare me, especially being on a film set and having to deal with something like that."
"I don't think people talk about it enough. You could be in a hotel room on the other side of the world. It's a lonely endeavor," Scott noted about the grind of filmmaking.
"Sometimes you're living out of a hotel room for months. Then real life happens. People die, people pass away, and you miss things. It's tough. Really tough," he admitted.
Scott Eastwood Lived With His Dad During His High School Years
Clint had Scott and his sister, Kathryn Eastwood, with former flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, whom he quietly dated in the 1980s.
Scott's birth certificate originally read "father declined," and he went by his mom's last name, but a tabloid revealed Clint's secret children in 1990.
Jacelyn quietly raised Scott and his sister in Carmel-by-the-Sea, where the Unforgiven star served as Mayor from 1986 through 2001.
Following her split from Clint, the former tennis instructor moved the children to Hawaii when Scott was just 8. He later returned to Carmel to live with his movie star dad, where he completed high school.
Clint Eastwood 'Is Not a Material Guy'
Scott said growing up with an older father from a different generation gave him a unique perspective on life, recalling that Clint Eastwood passed down hard-earned wisdom and life lessons many of his friends never got from their own dads.
"He's just not a material guy. He comes from a very different generation. You have to remember, he was born in 1930. He lived through the real lows of the Great Depression, and that stayed with him forever," Scott shared about the nonagenarian.
Scott revealed, "To this day, he'd tell you to turn off a light if you left the house," doing an impression of his dad asking him, "Why the hell do you need to leave the light on?"