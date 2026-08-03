Scott Eastwood Reveals His Biggest Fear About Dad Clint Eastwood, 96, Dying: 'It Scares Me'

Scott confessed during an August 3 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

He recalled how he was on a movie set at age 28 when he found out his girlfriend was killed in a freak car accident, in addition to also being away filming the war flick Fury when close friend Paul Walker died in a fiery 2013 car wreck.

"When you're on a film set, you don't have time to grieve because the show must go on," Scott explained. "You might be shooting the happiest scene your character has an hour after you get the news."

"You can't fly home. You're stuck. You've got to work," he said about the reality of losing people close to him while filming.