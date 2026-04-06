EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood at 95 — And How the Man From Malpaso is STILL Living By His Rules

Dubbed Clint the Squint, the soft-spoken star has an innate desire for solitude that epitomizes his eternally cool and iconic characters as well.

"I'm a little like Dirty Harry and the Man With No Name," he said. "The loner who drifts in search of adventure is what I'm about."

That wanderlust has complicated his love life, though. At 95, he's left a trail of broken hearts, fathering eight kids with six women.

But "he's always been a good dad," said daughter Alison Eastwood. "He made time for us, even when he was working."

Added daughter Francesca Eastwood, "He's the real deal. He taught me to trust myself and fight for what I believe in."

The roots of Clint's lonely nature run deep into his childhood. Growing up during the Depression, he moved frequently as his father sought work wherever he could find it.

"Ten schools in 10 years," Clint said. "I just drifted."

The gangly perpetual new kid mostly played alone and was often beaten up, and he learned to fight back: "A lot of my childhood was spent punching the bullies out."

After high school, Clint worked a series of menial jobs and at 22 married model Maggie Johnson. But he wasn't cut out to be a family man.

"The first year of marriage was terrible," he said a decade later.

"One thing Mag learned about me was that I was going to do as I pleased. She had to accept that, because if she didn't, we wouldn't be married."