EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Relieved' to Leave UK After 'Outsider' Royal Reunion

The ex-Suits actress 44, traveled to the UK with her children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last month after her husband Prince Harry, 41, had arrived several days earlier.

During the trip, the Sussexes reunited with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at a private family gathering, raising hopes that relations between the couple and the monarchy were beginning to improve after years of estrangement.

The meeting was the first significant family reunion in years and came after a prolonged period of public disagreements that began following Harry and Markle's decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020 and relocate to North America.

A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "Harry came away from the visit believing there is finally an opportunity to keep moving the relationship in the right direction, but Meghan's experience was much more complicated.

"She appreciated the chance to see family again, yet she couldn't shake the feeling that she was still viewed as someone on the outside looking in. From her perspective, there is only so much effort one person can make before expecting it to be matched by the other side."