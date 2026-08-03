Trump Rages Over Jeanine Pirro and Takes It Out on Reporter — After U.S. Attorney Drops Charges in Reflecting Pool Case

On Monday, August 3, Trump let his feelings known while inside the Oval Office, calling out Pirro's apparent "choke" job.

Donald Trump appeared unhappy over Jeanine Pirro 's decision to drop charges against U.S. Olympian David Hearn in the Reflecting Pool vandalism case, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president took out his frustration on a reporter.

"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine, and frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," Trump said. "Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the hell happened."

When asked if Pirro's job is on the line by a reporter after she dropped the ball, the 80-year-old scoffed, "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again."

Moments later, Trump then claimed U.S. Attorney Pirro "folded like an umbrella." However, critics were quick to respond to Trump's brutal criticism, as one person went off, "He acts like a toddler and has zero impulse control. How are people viewing him as a manly man?"

Another asked, "Why don't the press corps and journalists stick up for each other? They let him get away with appalling behavior."