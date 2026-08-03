Trump Rages Over Jeanine Pirro and Takes It Out on Reporter — After U.S. Attorney Drops Charges in Reflecting Pool Case
Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared unhappy over Jeanine Pirro's decision to drop charges against U.S. Olympian David Hearn in the Reflecting Pool vandalism case, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president took out his frustration on a reporter.
On Monday, August 3, Trump let his feelings known while inside the Oval Office, calling out Pirro's apparent "choke" job.
Trump on Jeanine Pirro: 'I Think She Choked'
"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine, and frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," Trump said. "Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the hell happened."
When asked if Pirro's job is on the line by a reporter after she dropped the ball, the 80-year-old scoffed, "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again."
Moments later, Trump then claimed U.S. Attorney Pirro "folded like an umbrella." However, critics were quick to respond to Trump's brutal criticism, as one person went off, "He acts like a toddler and has zero impulse control. How are people viewing him as a manly man?"
Another asked, "Why don't the press corps and journalists stick up for each other? They let him get away with appalling behavior."
Reflecting Pool Damaged Caused By 'Over Spraying and Delamination'
"The judge went after her because she didn’t have a semblance of evidence to prosecute in a federal court," a user noted after Pirro had to drop the charges against Hearn.
A commentator claimed, "He will blame anybody before he takes accountability."
Hearn, a canoeist who last competed in the Olympics in 2000, was indicted by a grand jury in July on charges of felony destruction of property and faced 10 years behind bars.
At the time, Pirro had alleged Hearn "ripped a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom of the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial." However, the 75-year-old would later blame the damage on "over spraying and delamination."
Jeanine Pirro Out of a Job?
That explanation didn't appear to be enough for Trump, who responded on Truth Social, "I don’t know what (Pirro) was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area."
Meanwhile, according to CNN, the controversial politician is now considering removing Pirro from her position, as he was left "furious" over the latest update in the Reflecting Pool case.
The insider claimed it's "highly likely she's removed from her job," and another source noted Trump was "blindsided" by the charges being dropped.
"The president did not know beforehand that she was going to do that," the source told the outlet. The insider claimed the two had a conversation after the charges were dropped, and it "wasn't pretty."
'A Disgrace to Our Country'
For months, Trump had been all about updating the iconic Reflecting Pool located in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., declaring he wanted to "keep our country beautiful and safe..."
In May, after ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott questioned the pool's renovation, the former reality star responded, "That's such a stupid question that you asked. We're fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, 'Why are you fixing it up?' Because you can understand dirt, maybe, better than I can, but I don't allow it."
"A question like that is a disgrace to our country," he later said.
Following the charges being dropped, Hearn's lawyer revealed the former athlete is considering "all remedies," including possible lawsuits.